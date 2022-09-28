Mailbag: Has The Season Outlook Changed?

After seeing the first three weeks, has your opinion about our chances this season changed? With this defense keeping us in games, our young roster stepping up, and the pending return of some stars, I'm feeling a lot better. – LES HOFFMAN / PELL CITY, AL

Nick: My opinion has changed since Week 1, but this is what I expected back in the summer. I think a 2-1 record for September was more than reasonable. Now, to do it without Dak, Tyron, Kearse and other key players? That's a big surprise. I think the Cowboys are in good shape right now because the defense is off the charts and the offense will get some key players coming back soon. But let's see what happens in early October with two big road tests looming.