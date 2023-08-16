Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?

I was surprised to see that Cooper Rush only played one quarter against Jacksonville while Will Grier played three. Thought the playing time might be split more evenly. Does that lead us to believe they were somewhat protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close? – Steve Reynolds/Waco, TX

Nick Harris: I was also surprised to see Cooper Rush not get as much run as Will Grier in the preseason opener, but I'm with you in believing that the writing is probably on the wall telling us that the gap in the QB2 race is fairly large. Rush's ability to step in last year and lead Dallas to a 4-1 record spoke volumes about his potential as a backup, and he's paired that with a really strong camp in Oxnard to solidify that position. On top of that, Grier has had some moments at camp where things have been off line and errant. I don't see that battle as even a battle at this point.