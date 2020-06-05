Mailbag

Presented by

Friday, Jun 05, 2020 11:30 AM

Mailbag: How Do Retirement Cap Hits Work?

DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag David Helman  &  Rob Phillips
Mailbag-How-Do-Retirement-Cap-Hits-Work-hero
AP Photo/Paul Jasienski

So with the recent retirement of Travis Frederick and with him deciding on his own to retire, how come we are still on the hook for his contract. I know we're loyal to him but with it being his decision and his alone, why do we have a cap hit? — TRE MARCHANT / MARYSVILLE, CA

David: It's a good question, and it's something we've seen the Cowboys deal with before, as they had to handle the cost of Tony Romo's retirement, as well. Basically, you have to remember that the money has already been committed. Obviously, Travis Frederick will no longer collect on his contract, but there are still bonuses and other mechanisms in the contract that need to be accounted for. The same as when the team cuts a guy, those accelerate after a retirement. Maybe it doesn't seem fair, since it was Frederick's decision to retire, but that's the way it works.

Rob: Actually, there's not much money the Cowboys could get back even if they wanted to. It's roughly an $11 million hit over two years, but most of it comes from restructure bonuses that they can't get back. But you mentioned the team being loyal, and they are. Just remember how hard Frederick worked to get back from a debilitating illness in 2018. They do get $7 million in space for 2020 by placing him on Reserve/Retired.

If one year is the difference in Dak signing or not, and assuming he only wants four years so that he can hit the market earlier, doesn't not signing for going on two years defeat the purpose and cost him more in the long run -- in both time and money? — GARY BARRETT / LAMPASAS, TX

David: I don't think there's a way to know this answer until several years from now, when we can see the reality of Dak's future. It's true that there's no way to recoup the money he's losing by not signing a deal right now — but we also don't know what deals lie ahead. Kirk Cousins turned down several long-term offers from Washington and instead pocketed $45 million while playing on two consecutive franchise tags. When his second tag expired, he signed a fully-guaranteed, $84 million deal with Minnesota. Today, his career earnings sit at $130 million. I doubt he regrets passing on the early money. It's hard to say right now if it'll work out as well for Dak, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Rob: I understand your line of thinking. I'm not speaking for him, but if quarterback salaries continue to skyrocket, then in his mind it might be worth it to hit free agency in four years if the market-value guaranteed money gets even more astronomical. We've seen this in the NBA with star players signing even shorter deals – like, one year with a player option for two – in anticipation of a major cap spike. Yes, Dak stayed on his rookie salary last year, but he bet on himself and had a career season. Even if he ends up playing on the franchise tag this year, that's $31.5 million guaranteed. Not exactly pennies.

Related Content

Mailbag: Giving The Rookies A Leg Up?
news

Mailbag: Giving The Rookies A Leg Up?

With a new coaching staff and system being installed, does it level the playing field with the bottom of the roster rookies and veterans? 
Mailbag: Someone Suggested Trading Gallup?
news

Mailbag: Someone Suggested Trading Gallup?

What's the deal with Michael Gallup? Have the Cowboys given up on him or is he in the dog house? 
Mailbag: Using Play Action More Often?
news

Mailbag: Using Play Action More Often?

Now with Kellen Moore into his second year as an O.C., can we expect to see more play action on first down?
Mailbag: Finding Touches For Tony Pollard?
news

Mailbag: Finding Touches For Tony Pollard?

I know there are only so many touches a player can get on an offense as loaded as the Boys, but I feel like everyone is forgetting about Tony Pollard.
Mailbag: Trysten Hill's Role In New Defense?
news

Mailbag: Trysten Hill's Role In New Defense?

What does drafting Neville Gallimore mean for Trysten Hill? After an up-and-down rookie year, does Hill have a clean slate with the new coaching staff and how do you think he fits into their style of play?
Mailbag: How Many Corners Could Play Safety?
news

Mailbag: How Many Corners Could Play Safety?

How many players on the current roster do you think are capable of playing both, and could we even see players shift back and forth?
Mailbag: Who's The Most Underrated Cowboy?
news

Mailbag: Who's The Most Underrated Cowboy?

Hey guys, I'm catching up on The Last Dance doc and I'm wondering, since you guys have been around the team a long time, if there's a player on this team whose contributions you feel are highly underrated or overlooked by the outside world, sort of in the Scottie Pippen mold? 
Mailbag: Could This Passing Game Make History?
news

Mailbag: Could This Passing Game Make History?

Could the Cowboys actually produce three 1,000-yard receivers this year? 
Mailbag: Timeline For Randy Gregory?
news

Mailbag: Timeline For Randy Gregory?

Now that Aldon Smith is back, does anyone know if Randy Gregory has tried to be reinstated? If so, where in the process is he? 
Mailbag: Dak Against Winning Competition?
news

Mailbag: Dak Against Winning Competition?

Why pay Dak that kind of money when his record against better teams is so-so?
Mailbag: Expectations For Aldon Smith?
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Aldon Smith?

So, at long last, Aldon Smith has been reinstated by the NFL. What are your expectations for what he can contribute? 

Advertising