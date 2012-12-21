Mailbag: How Has Jenkins Adjusted To Playing Inside?

MIKE FITZ

METUCHEN, NJ

With Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve, how well has Jenkins adjusted and filled in for him in the slot? Has he been able to play up to Scandrick's level or better?

Jonny: I wouldn't say Jenkins has done a bad job at moving over to the slot, but there have been mistakes and you can tell it doesn't seem natural to him. Jenkins is a talented player, though, and I would still rather have him playing the slot than a lot of other team's third cornerback. I personally haven't seen a huge drop off between him and Scandrick who was also prone to a mistake or two.

Nick: I don't think it's a natural fit for Jenkins. He's used to being on the outside and it's not an easy position for anyone to play. I think if he can continue to play it and improve, it'll only help him next year when he gets to free agency, showing teams he has some versatility there. But as much as Scandrick gets criticized for his play, he does a pretty good job in the slot.

ANDREW HUGHES

PRINCEVILLE, HI

Why doesn't Tony Romo throw Jason Witten the ball more in the red zone? He finally did against the Steelers and he scored.

Jonny: Witten has always served well as a security blanket. When you run deep routes with your receivers, it stretches the defense out and often leaves Witten open for a short route. When you are in the red zone you have less room to work with so your receivers can't run as deep of routes. That being said, I still think Witten can be effective in the red zone. It's hard to argue with a fade route to Dez Bryant in the end zone, but Witten can still be used across the middle.