Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Has Jenkins Adjusted To Playing Inside?

Dec 20, 2012 at 10:29 PM

MIKE FITZ
METUCHEN, NJ

With Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve, how well has Jenkins adjusted and filled in for him in the slot? Has he been able to play up to Scandrick's level or better?

Jonny: I wouldn't say Jenkins has done a bad job at moving over to the slot, but there have been mistakes and you can tell it doesn't seem natural to him. Jenkins is a talented player, though, and I would still rather have him playing the slot than a lot of other team's third cornerback. I personally haven't seen a huge drop off between him and Scandrick who was also prone to a mistake or two.

Nick: I don't think it's a natural fit for Jenkins. He's used to being on the outside and it's not an easy position for anyone to play. I think if he can continue to play it and improve, it'll only help him next year when he gets to free agency, showing teams he has some versatility there. But as much as Scandrick gets criticized for his play, he does a pretty good job in the slot.

ANDREW HUGHES
PRINCEVILLE, HI

Why doesn't Tony Romo throw Jason Witten the ball more in the red zone? He finally did against the Steelers and he scored.

Jonny: Witten has always served well as a security blanket. When you run deep routes with your receivers, it stretches the defense out and often leaves Witten open for a short route. When you are in the red zone you have less room to work with so your receivers can't run as deep of routes. That being said, I still think Witten can be effective in the red zone. It's hard to argue with a fade route to Dez Bryant in the end zone, but Witten can still be used across the middle.

Nick: I think the touchdown you saw was a product of the running game. It was a play-action pass that left Witten wide open. The Cowboys really don't run it well consistently down in the red zone and usually Witten is left to stay in and block. But also, go back and look at some of Witten's plays this year. He is notorious for getting down to the 2 or 1. It happened recently against the Bengals and maybe against the Eagles, too. They use him, but when it gets tighter down there, he's not as effective as a route-runner. And he's never been like Gonzalez, Gates, Graham and any other big tight end to go up and catch jump balls.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Was Parsons The Best Player Available?

I know the run defense was historically bad, but how do we line up and Micah Parsons was higher rated than Slater? 
news

Mailbag: Ready For An Unpredictable NFL Draft?

Does the unpredictability of this draft that has been created by the pandemic effect on the evaluation process around the league worry you or excite you for the Cowboys? 
news

Mailbag: Needing Versatility On The O-Line?

What criteria is used to say a potential offensive tackle draft pick is "versatile?"
news

Mailbag: More Names To Watch At Cornerback?

How does the draft look regarding potential Day 1 cornerback starters that are likely to be available at picks 44 or 75?
news

Mailbag: In-House Mock Drafts? Bama CB Combo?

Would there be an advantage to drafting Patrick Surtain II considering he and Trevon Diggs were teammates and played together in college? 
news

Mailbag: A Farley Hypothetical; Drafting A RB?

If the Cowboys draft Patrick Surtain II at No. 10 and Caleb Farley drops down to No. 44, do you think they would draft him as well? 
news

Mailbag: Robinson Suspension Affect The Draft?

With the recent suspension of Rashard Robinson, do you see the Cowboys changing their draft strategy of possibly drafting additional cornerback(s) especially in the later rounds? 
news

Mailbag: Drafting To Fix The Run Defense?

After last year and the spate of injuries, do you think the Cowboys should keep all their draft picks or trade down to accumulate more and build depth? 
news

Mailbag: Update On Looney? New Look OTAs?

Why do you think Joe Looney hasn't signed with anybody yet? 
news

Mailbag: Surtain A Sure Thing? Drafting A QB?

I personally think cornerback is the position easiest to miss on. Is Patrick Surtain II a sure thing?
news

Mailbag: What About Edge Rusher In The Draft?

With Aldon Smith headed to Seattle, can't the argument be made that edge rusher as just as big of a need as any position on defense?
news

Mailbag: Can The Cowboys Wait At Cornerback?

Do you think Surtain would still be there at 15 or do you feel Dallas has decided to go with the best available player?
Advertising