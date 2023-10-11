Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How is Pollard as lead running back?

Oct 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Nick Harris
Mailbag--How-is-Pollard-as-lead-running-back-hero

I think it's fair to say that Tony Pollard didn't have a good game in San Francisco, although nobody did. But now five games into the season, how do you think he's handling the lead running back duties? Are we're seeing the same explosiveness? Given his workload, will he be able to hold up for the entire season? – Marcus Hernandez/San Antonio, TX

Nick Harris: Tony Pollard has been efficient as the lead back, but I expected a bit more scoring production coming into the season. What made Pollard so dynamic as a complimentary back was his receiving ability, and we haven't seen much of that either. Pollard found the end zone twice against the Giants and has yet to cross the goal line since. His production has been acceptable in the run game, but I haven't loved everything else aside from that.

Mickey: Not sure Pollard's workload has anything to do with this, but you are right, we really haven't seen those explosive runs of the past. So far Pollard has only three running plays of 20-plus yards, a long of 31 against Arizona. But that's it. What I worried about before the start of the season now that he was becoming the every-down back was losing the surprise factor. Like defenses getting used to Ezekiel's Elliott's pace then, boom, here comes Pollard's unsuspecting speed as the changeup. Quite possibly there is no more surprise factor, but also remember, the Cowboys starting offensive line has only been together for this past San Francisco game. Let's see if the blocking improves before coming to any hard and fast conclusions.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: More linebacker play now for Parsons?

I don't want this to seem like an overreaction, but with Leighton Vander Esch seemingly heading to IR, do you think it makes sense to have Micah Parsons go back to playing more linebacker? 
news

Mailbag: Is McCarthy hiding red-zone potential?

Is there any chance that Mike McCarthy is hiding the full potential of this offense and its red-zone capabilities to ensure that San Francisco does not have ample opportunity to plan a strategical defense?
news

Mailbag: Has scheme changed without Diggs?

When he went down, you guys talked about how the coaching staff could fill the void left by Trevon Diggs injury. So has the scheme changed at all in your mind? 
news

Mailbag: Is Prescott still a mobile quarterback?

I noticed that Dak Prescott has only one run in the red-zone this season, which I believe was a scramble, and he has yet to run the ball once in goal-to-go situations. Is removing that facet of his game hurting our red-zone offense? 
news

Mailbag: Why not rest Parsons more in blowout?

Great win, but why did the coaching staff allow Micah Parsons to continue to play in a game that the Cowboys clearly had won, risking further injury to his ankle/knee? 
news

Mailbag: Will opponents attack hybrid safeties?

How do the Cowboys counter this strategy?
news

Mailbag: Why no touchdowns from receivers?

I find it concerning that no Cowboys wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass since last season's wild-card win over the Buccaneers, now a four-game streak. Any explanation for this? 
news

Mailbag: How do they fix red-zone troubles?

I wasn't too worried about the red-zone offense after the Jets game, but now after really struggling at the Cardinals, there seems to be a trend growing here. Is it the banged-up offensive line? No power running back? The play-calling? How do they get this fixed?
news

Mailbag: Diggs make that much difference?

Is this how we are going to look moving forward without Trevon Diggs? 
news

Mailbag: How do dynamics of secondary change?

Now that Trevon Diggs is lost for the rest of the season, how does that change the dynamics of the defensive secondary?
news

Mailbag: Does new offense fit Gallup's play?

I find it odd that Michael Gallup hasn't been more a part of the offense. Could he potentially be a trade candidate? 
Advertising