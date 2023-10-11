Mailbag: How is Pollard as lead running back?

I think it's fair to say that Tony Pollard didn't have a good game in San Francisco, although nobody did. But now five games into the season, how do you think he's handling the lead running back duties? Are we're seeing the same explosiveness? Given his workload, will he be able to hold up for the entire season? – Marcus Hernandez/San Antonio, TX

Nick Harris: Tony Pollard has been efficient as the lead back, but I expected a bit more scoring production coming into the season. What made Pollard so dynamic as a complimentary back was his receiving ability, and we haven't seen much of that either. Pollard found the end zone twice against the Giants and has yet to cross the goal line since. His production has been acceptable in the run game, but I haven't loved everything else aside from that.