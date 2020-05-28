Mailbag

Presented by

Thursday, May 28, 2020 08:00 AM

Mailbag: How Many Corners Could Play Safety?

DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag David Helman  &  Jonny Auping
Mailbag--How-Many-Corners-Could-Play-Safety-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

There's been so much talk about the Cowboys possibly moving one of their cornerbacks to safety. Maybe I'm overthinking this, but how many players on the current roster do you think are capable of playing both, and could we even see players shift back and forth at those two spots based on matchups in what could be more of a 'multiple' defense this year? – JOE COOK / JACKSON, MS

David: The number is probably higher than you think. Chidobe Awuzie has never played safety in the NFL, but he did spend time there in college. The Cowboys' front office also singled out Reggie Robinson's versatility after the draft. Daryl Worley spent time at safety last year for the Raiders. And don't forget the fact that Xavier Woods played some slot corner during his rookie season. There's plenty of versatility among this group, and it would definitely be fun if the coaching staff took advantage of it.

Jonny: Well, Daryl Worley has played NFL snaps at safety, so he certainly could if needed. Trevon Diggs started his college career at safety, but I think it's pretty safe to say the Cowboys plan to develop him solely at cornerback. I do think that Chido Awuzie has the skill set and physical abilities to play wherever you put him. I don't know if Dallas is considering trying that out or if he's open to it, but I wouldn't pigeonhole his talent.

With new head coach Mike McCarthy stating that he drafts the best players and fits the scheme to the talent, does that mean that the scheme could change some year to year, or was he only referring to his first draft? – JOHN GORRIE / ROWLETT, TX

David: I'd certainly like to think so, but let's get a larger sample size. With all due respect to Mike McCarthy, drafting CeeDee Lamb was a no-brainer that anyone could've figured out. For the record, I absolutely think Jason Garrett would have been on board with drafting Lamb. Let's see what it looks like when the choices aren't as obvious. I do think McCarthy has a more flexible mindset about the talent he is willing to bring into his team, but I'm curious to see what that looks like over a number of years.

Jonny: You could interpret it that way. It certainly suggests flexibility. But I imagine that McCarthy isn't implying that he likes to make major changes based on who he might draft. I sort of read that as him preferring to have a system that can be tweaked in small ways depending on what a player can do. It's likely a meet-me-halfway sort of thing. He doesn't want to waste a player's talent because he's stubborn in his ways, but the player should also be open to trying things he didn't do as much under previous coaches.

Related Content

Mailbag: Who's The Most Underrated Cowboy?
news

Mailbag: Who's The Most Underrated Cowboy?

Hey guys, I'm catching up on The Last Dance doc and I'm wondering, since you guys have been around the team a long time, if there's a player on this team whose contributions you feel are highly underrated or overlooked by the outside world, sort of in the Scottie Pippen mold? 
Mailbag: Could This Passing Game Make History?
news

Mailbag: Could This Passing Game Make History?

Could the Cowboys actually produce three 1,000-yard receivers this year? 
Mailbag: Timeline For Randy Gregory?
news

Mailbag: Timeline For Randy Gregory?

Now that Aldon Smith is back, does anyone know if Randy Gregory has tried to be reinstated? If so, where in the process is he? 
Mailbag: Dak Against Winning Competition?
news

Mailbag: Dak Against Winning Competition?

Why pay Dak that kind of money when his record against better teams is so-so?
Mailbag: Expectations For Aldon Smith?
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Aldon Smith?

So, at long last, Aldon Smith has been reinstated by the NFL. What are your expectations for what he can contribute? 
Mailbag: Potential Impact On Next Year's Draft
news

Mailbag: Potential Impact On Next Year's Draft

What are you guys' thoughts on how next year's college football season will affect next year's NFL draft?
Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb For Rookie Of The Year?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb For Rookie Of The Year?

So do you think CeeDee can win Rookie of the Year with two other receivers getting the ball? 
Mailbag: "The Last Dance" & The Dallas Cowboys?
news

Mailbag: "The Last Dance" & The Dallas Cowboys?

Do you think we will ever see a documentary on the scale of the Last Dance about the '90s Cowboys?
Mailbag: More Help At Defensive End?
news

Mailbag: More Help At Defensive End?

Before he was injured, Jalen Jelks seemed to be a disruptive presence on the D-line, although a bit under-strength. How do you think he'll progress with a year of NFL strength training? 
Mailbag: Big Year For The Linebackers?
news

Mailbag: Big Year For The Linebackers?

With a healthy Vander Esch and the increased bulk in the interior of our defensive front, do you think this linebacker group can achieve the potential we've all been hoping for?
Mailbag: Are The Cowboys Set At Tight End?
news

Mailbag: Are The Cowboys Set At Tight End?

The Cowboys didn't draft a tight end. Does it appear they feel more comfortable with the current depth compared to other positions? 

Advertising