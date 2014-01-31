Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Much Can Linehan Help Dez Bryant?

Jan 30, 2014 at 10:00 PM
Mailbag_013013_650.jpg



TYLER CURRANS
MURRAY, NE
With all the talk of the change on the coaching staff, I really like the idea of Scott Linehan being there. He did a lot with moving Calvin Johnson all over the field, which obviously made him even more successful. Is it fair to say the same could happen with Dez?

Rowan: The Megatron/Dez comparisons have already begun and are going to start flying all over the place with the latest move. I think Calvin Johnson's in an echelon of his own right now compared to any other players in the league at his position, but I do think the move for Linehan could help out Dez more than anyone. Linehan knew who his star on the outside was and he found ways to get him the football. I'd be surprised to see games where Dez gets just a couple targets based off of matchups.

David: I decided to do some very basic, unscientific research for this question. In the past two seasons, Dez has been targeted fewer than eight times in 11 of 32 games. It happened seven times in 2012 and four times in 2013. In the same span, Johnson was targeted fewer than eight times on just three occasions – once in 2012 and twice in 2013. Megatron has averaged 12 targets per game the past two seasons, compared to Bryant's nine. Clearly, Linehan knows how to get his playmaker the ball, and I think Dez stands to benefit tremendously.

ZACH GILCREASE
WATAUGA, TX
I understand that we must improve the pass rush to even be an acceptable defense, but are y'all at all okay with Jeff Heath taking any snaps on defense next year?

Rowan:If he's taking snaps on defense, that means either the safety position wasn't addressed in full or a lot of injuries occurred again. I'm [embedded_ad] fine with Heath being someone to provide depth at the position and serving as a backup safety while contributing on special teams. I don't think they go into the year planning on him being a starter at the position unless he absolutely dominates at camp.

David: I've been saying all  along: I'd like to see the Cowboys' pass rush improve before I close the book on a pair of rookie safeties. Ideally, you'd prefer your third round pick, J.J. Wilcox, to get the nod. But if Heath wins the starting spot, I'm willing to give him another opportunity before I assume he can't play. Heath and Wilcox were both put into a pretty unfair situation last year, and while they certainly weren't impressive, it seems early to write them off as lost causes after one year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: O-Line Possibilities With Jason Peters?

Once Jason Peters is ready to play, what do guys think will happen to the offensive line positions?

news

Mailbag: Why No Interceptions From Diggs?

Last year Trevon Diggs was an interception machine. Have you seen anything different in his coverage philosophy taking less risks or has it just been the way the game flow has gone?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Tyler Smith's First Two Starts?

From what I saw watching highlights, Tyler Smith and Matt Farniok played a solid game against the Bengals. How would y'all assess their play?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Use Same Plan For Dak?

Do you think the Cowboys will stay with that game plan when Dak Prescott returns, assuming it continues to work with Cooper Rush at the helm?

news

Mailbag: Could Turpin Boost The Passing Game?

I know this is an afterthought, but would it not have been wise to try to send KaVontae Turpin down the field to stretch the defense and open more opportunities for the other receivers?

news

Mailbag: Time To See Jalen Tolbert's Debut?

Could this be a week that Jalen Tolbert is active and part of the receiver rotation to help the offense get going? How did you guys think he played in the preseason and why do you think he was inactive against Tampa?

news

Mailbag: Did Lack Of Preseason Snaps Hurt Offense?

Do you think there is any relation to the poor offensive performance, especially in the passing game, and the fact that the top starters never played a down during the preseason?

news

Mailbag: Why Not Stick With The Running Game?

Why, with such a compromised receiving corps, did we not run the ball? I figured we would lean on our defense and let Zeke and Tony Pollard carry the load.

news

Mailbag: Biggest X-Factor vs. Tampa Bay?

What do guys think is the biggest key or matchup if the Cowboys are to beat Tampa this time around?

news

Mailbag: Will Dallas Win The Field-Position Game?

The defense will be relied on early in the season, and that means field position is important. How do you see the coverage teams and what are the strong and weak areas on special teams?

news

Mailbag: Understanding The Practice Squad Rules?

I've been wondering what, if any, is the benefit of signing a player to the practice squad first before putting them on the active roster, like Jason Peters and Cooper Rush for example?

news

Mailbag: Time For McGovern At Fullback Again?

Do you use Connor McGovern as the fullback and extra protection for Dak's blind side, which I think he is better suited for. What do you think?

Advertising