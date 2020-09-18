Mailbag: How Much Concern About The O-Line?

What's your concern level about the offensive line after the opener and now with Tyron Smith on the injury report late in the week, on top of La'el Collins being on IR for at least another two games? — MIKE SMITH / AUSTIN, TX

Nick: I think it's a big concern. This team was built to have the O-line be the strength of the team. And now it's definitely not. Worse than that is it could quickly become a problem area if Tyron Smith is in danger of missing the game. Even if Smith plays Sunday, it's still a level of concern. Steele will have his share of problems and it's not like Looney and Connor Williams have proven themselves to be dominant players. They're good but not exactly anchors of the line.

David: You'd have to be crazy not to be concerned. For the record, I think Tyron will probably be fine for Sunday, but it's another reminder of how tenuous his health is. We have only played one game, and this line is already dealing with a lot of problems. I assume it's going to be a challenge for Dak Prescott to navigate the changes in this lineup.

With the O-Line sustaining injuries, why haven't we heard much of Connor McGovern? — VINCENT VINCI / LAURENCE HARBOR, NJ

Nick: He doesn't play tackle. That's why we haven't seen him. He's not better than Connor Williams or Zack Martin and so he's just a backup inside.