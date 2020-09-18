Mailbag

Mailbag: How Much Concern About The O-Line?

Sep 18, 2020 at 09:30 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & David Helman
What's your concern level about the offensive line after the opener and now with Tyron Smith on the injury report late in the week, on top of La'el Collins being on IR for at least another two games?MIKE SMITH / AUSTIN, TX

Nick: I think it's a big concern. This team was built to have the O-line be the strength of the team. And now it's definitely not. Worse than that is it could quickly become a problem area if Tyron Smith is in danger of missing the game. Even if Smith plays Sunday, it's still a level of concern. Steele will have his share of problems and it's not like Looney and Connor Williams have proven themselves to be dominant players. They're good but not exactly anchors of the line.

David: You'd have to be crazy not to be concerned. For the record, I think Tyron will probably be fine for Sunday, but it's another reminder of how tenuous his health is. We have only played one game, and this line is already dealing with a lot of problems. I assume it's going to be a challenge for Dak Prescott to navigate the changes in this lineup.

With the O-Line sustaining injuries, why haven't we heard much of Connor McGovern?VINCENT VINCI / LAURENCE HARBOR, NJ

Nick: He doesn't play tackle. That's why we haven't seen him. He's not better than Connor Williams or Zack Martin and so he's just a backup inside.

David: At this point, I think Connor McGovern factors exclusively as a guard. Joe Looney is obviously the starter at center, and it seems clear that Tyler Biadasz is his primary backup. Biadasz also has the flexibility to play guard, which is probably why he was active Sunday night. If McGovern is going to get into the action at this point, I'd assume it's because either Connor Williams or Zack Martin suffers an injury.

