Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Much Has Terence Steele Improved?

Sep 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Jonny Auping
Terence-Steele-Expected-To-Start-At-Right-Tackle-Free-Agent-Help--hero
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Terence Steele started 14 games last year and had some tough moments but obviously the Cowboys see potential in him. From what you've seen, how much do you think he has improved to be ready for this new starting chance at right tackle? — JOE COOK / JACKSON, MS

Nick: I think he's improved because players in their second year should improve. But I haven't seen it just yet because he was just pretty good in camp and the preseason. But I like his agility and the fact he's already started 14 games. He'll be a guy who battles, but let's find out if he's better when the games start.

Jonny: I think that what he showed last year was admirable, and I think there will be some improvement in terms of avoiding mistakes that you have to learn the hard way. But it depends what constitutes "ready." I think the Chargers are gonna be able to capitalize on La'el's absence. Pass rushers are going to succeed unless someone stops them and I don't know that I have confidence Steele is ready to win matchups consistently.

I'm pretty sure having a quarterback with amazing numbers should always be consider a good thing, but the reality is that we are 1-4 in the last 5 games when Dak throws for more than 400 yards. Is it because we're always chasing the opponent? Would it be better to balance it with the running game? — TONY BARRENADA / EL PASO, TX

Nick: Yes, balance is better. Being one-dimensional is not going to relate to wins. Right now, it really hasn't. In his last six games, Dak is 2-4 doing it this way. I think it'll be better if the team is running the ball and being more balanced. Fantasy owners don't want that, but this offense will be better and the team will win more games, if they can figure out how to play that way.

Jonny: The argument that the Cowboys need to run the ball more so they can establish a tempo and hold on to a lead is an endless conversation that most fan bases have regarding their teams. The defensive performances explains why Dak's numbers are so great and why they are still losing those games. He's playing from behind because his defense gives up points quickly. You can nitpick Dak, but if you take him away you're gonna be stuck with just the glaring problem to confront.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Red Zone Issues? Free-Agent Help? 

What did you guys think were the issues in the red zone against the Bucs (1 of 4) and what's been holding us back there the last few years? 
news

Mailbag: Another RT Option? Malik Hooker Inactive?

We've been absent a playmaker at safety for a long time. It appeared the front office did something about that by signing Malik Hooker. Why is he inactive? 
news

Mailbag: Why The Contract Restructures?

Last week Zeke's contract was "restructured" and now Dak's has been. Alright, can you guys make sense of it for us?
news

Mailbag: Who's More Important, Zack Or L'ael?

With both Zack Martin and La'el Collins in doubt for Thursday, my question is simple. What's more important to this team's success: right tackle or right guard? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprise From Roster Decisions?

In your opinion, what was the biggest surprise from roster cuts and where do you see the Cowboys still needing to add competition/depth?
news

Mailbag: Cowboys' Talent vs. Rest Of The League?

Bleacher Report just ranked the Cowboys as the third-most talented roster in the entire NFL. What do you guys think and where would you rank them against the league?
news

Mailbag: Would Cam Newton Be A Backup QB? 

With Cam Newton out in New England, what are the chances the Cowboys look at him as a backup? 
news

Mailbag: Does Preseason Record Really Matter? 

What is the take-home message from the Cowboys' four preseason losses?
news

Mailbag: Cowboys' Toughest Roster Decision?

In your mind, what will be the toughest decision/position for the Cowboys during final roster cuts? 
news

Mailbag: Best Options For The Swing Tackle Job?

Should the thinking be that a backup tackle for both sides is now necessary, providing slightly more specialism on each side, meaning perhaps Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele both make the final roster? 
news

Mailbag: Going Light At RB? Alarcón's Progress?

I was wondering, what´s your evaluation so far from Isaac Alarcon, do you think at some point he could be on the active roster? 
Advertising