Mailbag: How Much Help Does the Combine Provide?

With the Scouting Combine kicking off today, I'm continuously amazed at how the league has built this into such a major event. And I'm not complaining, but how much do the teams really get out of it? I would think the scouting work done during the season and the available game films is far more important. And with the schools also hosting their own Pro Days, can't the same information be collected there? – Rick Willis/St. Louis, MO

Nick: I think the answer to that question varies depending on the person fielding it. Also, it probably depends on how in-depth that specific person goes at the combine. If they're a coach or scout who sits in the stands and watches from afar and could get all of the information after the fact, then you're right, it's not that helpful. But if they're someone who likes to visit with the players specifically and asks a few questions on some topics for clarity, then it becomes very helpful. And the biggest part of the combine is usually from the medical side as team doctors and trainers get the chance to see for themselves where these players are health-wise. A lot of injury information usually comes out of the combine tests. So all in all, it's probably helpful to the ones that are really going to gain information.