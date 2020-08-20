Mailbag: How's The Rookie QB Looking In Camp?

How has Ben DiNucci looked in camp so far? It seems like he has a great situation to learn from the talent surrounding him in the locker room, both in player and staff. How has he handed 'NFL speed' team drills? — J.M. SMITH / ST. CHARLES, MD

Nick: I think he's been one of the more athletic quarterbacks on the team but that is to be expected. That's not really going to help him get on the field. He really would've been interesting to watch in preseason games. Right now, I can't say he's even better than Clayton Thorson when it comes to throwing the ball. But the Cowboys did draft him and want to develop him. I would imagine he will get some reps here and there but I wouldn't expect much from him this year. At one point I was thinking he makes the roster, but now I'm just not sure. Practice squad might be the best spot for him.

David: To be very honest with you, he's another guy that hasn't gotten a ton of opportunities yet. It really seems like the coaches are focused on bringing the veterans up to speed – which is understandable, given that the season is already just 25 days away. I will say that his arm talent looks very good. I'm sure he'll get a bit more playing time as we move along, and we can develop a better impression of where he is.

Mike McCarthy said that he adjusts scheme to personnel rather than forcing players to fit scheme. So do you expect scheme adjustments after the Gerald McCoy injury? — BILL CONWAY / PALM SPRINGS, CA

Nick: That's a really good question. I would imagine that philosophy is more of an offseason thing. You get the players and then figure out the scheme. Once you're in camp, I think you probably try to find a balance somewhere between the personnel and scheme, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But your point is a good one, there's really not another Gerald McCoy just sitting around. I would think the Cowboys still do what they're going to do, but I wouldn't be surprised if this affects Tyrone Crawford more and he slides inside more than he was going to.