Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Will McCarthy Use Cooks, WRs?

Mar 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--How-Will-McCarthy-Use-Cooks,-Receivers-hero

I think the Cowboys hit the nail on the head with Brandin Cooks. He fills the need to take the top off the defense and allows CeeDee Lamb to spend lots of time in the slot. With Mike McCarthy now calling plays, how do you see him making the best use of his new talent and the wide receiver group as a whole? – Jeff Neistein/Woodland Hills, CA

Nick: I don't think this really has anything to do with Mike McCarthy and the play-calling. This was about the opportunity to land a veteran player who is a proven playmaker. Any decent play-caller should be able to utilize these guys and be effective. So I think McCarthy will be just fine with Cooks an CeeDee and Gallup in this offense. Where I think this move makes the most sense is that it reminds me of the trade they made on defense with Stephon Gilmore. Cooks is also a player who has bounced around with other teams, but he's been productive every stop he's been. This guy has six 1,000-yard seasons and has at least one with four different teams. That tells me a lot of things, but one of them is that he seems to be scheme-friendly because he goes to different places and not only learns the system quickly, but builds a rapport with the QB. Yes, he's done it with Brees and Brady, also Davis Mills in Houston. So I think you have to credit Cooks for what he's done and he should fit right into this system as well.

Patrik: I am one who was in on maybe taking a shot at the guy in the desert, but there are a couple of reasons I love this trade as a sort of consolation prize for the Cowboys. For one, you're not giving up a second-round pick but instead two Day 3 picks, and not even in the same year, to land a player Dallas tried to acquire in October but backed off after being asked to give a premium pick at that time. Their patience paid off, and in a big way, but I'd pump the brakes on assuming Lamb will spend "lots" of time in the slot. I think McCarthy's goal is to keep defenses guessing and now that Lamb has proven he's a true WR1 outside of the hashes, I doubt they'd flip the calendar back to 2020 in that regard. Cooks can attack defenses from all three WR spots (his speed is lethal), and so can Lamb, then toss in what the team hopes is a true comeback season for Michael Gallup and this receiver corps just hit another stratosphere — a three-headed WR hydra once again in play for Dak Prescott.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why No Luxury Tax In the NFL?

Sports like basketball and baseball have a luxury tax if they go over the salary cap or a certain spending limit. Now that free agency has started, why doesn't the NFL have some kind of system like that?

news

Mailbag: What Will Zeke's Legacy Be With Cowboys?

Dak Prescott seemed to disagree last week when asked if he needed a new voice. Is there any worry that all this change might actually affect Dak negatively?

news

Mailbag: Gilmore, LVE, Dono? Best Move So Far?

The Cowboys are back under the salary cap thanks to reworking some contracts, but having some money to play with now, what do you think they'll do in free agency?

news

Mailbag: Do Top Free-Agent Lists Help Cowboys?

A recent list of top 101 Free Agents only contains four Cowboys, I think. Does that play into the hands of the team's front office?

news

Mailbag: Focus on Keeping Defensive Free Agents?

Wouldn't it be better to concentrate on retaining linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson and offensive tackle Terence Steele over tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: What Should Cowboys Do With Schultz?

I am most torn about Dalton Schultz But re-signing him will likely be expensive. How critical is Dalton Schultz to the Cowboys next season?

news

Mailbag: Will Change in Philosophy Affect QB?

Mike McCarthy stated that he doesn't want to be the No. 1 offense but the No. 1 team. I actually love this scenario, however, if that is the new plan, does that lessen the need for a $40 million quarterback?

news

Mailbag: Using Two Veteran RBs the Right Answer?

In today's NFL, should a team rely heavily on two "older" running backs who already have their share of wear and tear? Or is it better to maybe have at least one set of fresh legs?

news

Mailbag: Difficulty of Scouting Players in the XFL?

Watching some of the Scouting Combine and the XFL this weekend made me wonder what, if anything, can you learn about a player in the XFL when they are basically playing against practice squad players?

news

Mailbag: Who Should the Cowboys Franchise Tag?

With the franchise tag deadline coming tomorrow, is there any player you feel the Cowboys should tag?

news

Mailbag: Building on the Offensive Play-Calling?

Recently, Emmitt Smith said that with the previous offense there was no rhythm to the play-calling. Do you agree?

Advertising