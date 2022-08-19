Mailbag: Interest in Adding Former Texas Kicker? 

Now that the LA Rams have waived Cameron Dicker, should we bring him in for some extra competition at kicker? The Rams apparently were trying him at punter since they already have Matt Gay and chose to move on. But he had a lot longer of a college resume than Jonathan Garibay. — CAMERON HAMRICK / MINT HILL, NC
Nick: At this point, every available kicker has to be discussed. Sure, they have two on the roster, but nothing has happened to make anyone feel comfortable about it the spot. As for the player you mentioned, I'm not sure what happened post-draft and why he signed with the Rams as a punter in the first place. I'd be only speculating if I knew the Cowboys' interest in Dicker right after the draft. But like I said, add his name to the long list of kickers out there and keep tabs on them because it's possible the Cowboys will need to go back there at some point.
Patrik: Considering the importance of the competition at kicker, I believe the Cowboys should at least entertain the idea of seeing what Dicker could do - still having a couple of weeks left to sort things out at the position. That said, Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher have both looked good [mostly] when given a chance in scrimmages on against the Broncos, so hopefully there's more of a chance to see what they can do against the Chargers on Saturday. Will McClay doesn't want to carry more than two kickers, so one would have to really start whiffing to push them toward free agency so soon again.