Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Interest in Adding Former Texas Kicker? 

Aug 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Interest-in-Adding-Former-Texas-Kicker-hero

Now that the LA Rams have waived Cameron Dicker, should we bring him in for some extra competition at kicker? The Rams apparently were trying him at punter since they already have Matt Gay and chose to move on. But he had a lot longer of a college resume than Jonathan Garibay. — CAMERON HAMRICK / MINT HILL, NC

Nick: At this point, every available kicker has to be discussed. Sure, they have two on the roster, but nothing has happened to make anyone feel comfortable about it the spot. As for the player you mentioned, I'm not sure what happened post-draft and why he signed with the Rams as a punter in the first place. I'd be only speculating if I knew the Cowboys' interest in Dicker right after the draft. But like I said, add his name to the long list of kickers out there and keep tabs on them because it's possible the Cowboys will need to go back there at some point.

Patrik: Considering the importance of the competition at kicker, I believe the Cowboys should at least entertain the idea of seeing what Dicker could do - still having a couple of weeks left to sort things out at the position. That said, Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher have both looked good [mostly] when given a chance in scrimmages on against the Broncos, so hopefully there's more of a chance to see what they can do against the Chargers on Saturday. Will McClay doesn't want to carry more than two kickers, so one would have to really start whiffing to push them toward free agency so soon again.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Roster Predictions For Defensive Backs

Sure, there are locks, but what about CJ Goodwin, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Daron Bland at cornerback and Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle, and Markquese Bell at safety? What are your predictions?

news

Mailbag: Breakout Season For Noah Brown?

According to the constant reports of his elevated wide receiver play, he has the potential to step in as the viable WR3 role. But is this showing a mirage?

news

Mailbag: Fixing "Chunk Plays" & Penalties in 2022?

Do you think the "chunk" plays are something that can be addressed, or are they just a byproduct of Dan Quinn's philosophy of defense?

news

Mailbag: Concerns & Standouts From Denver Game?

Besides the penalties, what's one concern and one positive thing you took from the Broncos game?

news

Mailbag: Do Camp Trends Carry Into Season?

Are there any early indicators in training camp that you find translate to which direction a season can go?

news

Mailbag: Concern About Wide Receiver Overblown?

Could we live for a few weeks with our young, inexperienced guys prepared mainly for spread formations and riding the bench?

news

Mailbag: Seeing Any Progression From Bohanna?

How has Quinton Bohanna looked at camp? Haven't heard a lot about him. Do you see any progression from his rookie season?

news

Mailbag: Are Cowboys' Linebackers Best in NFL?

Do you think the Cowboys linebacker core of Micah Parsons, Anthony Barr and Leighton Vander Esch is the best in the NFL?

news

Mailbag: Who's Impressing On The D-Line?

I have noticed that the chatter of defensive tackle need has subsided for now. I feel we have a bit of everything at the position — a rotation of guys with size, athleticism, rush ability. How does the group look in pads?

news

Mailbag: Simi Fehoko Standing Out In Camp?

How has Simi Fehoko looked in training camp thus far?

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Need A Veteran Kicker?

I'm pretty nervous about the lack of a veteran kicker on the team, even if it's just for competition. How do you feel about the kicking competition so far in camp?

Advertising