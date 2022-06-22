Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Interest In Suh? Big Camp For Trysten Hill? 

Jun 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kyle Youmans
Mailbag--Interest-In-Suh--Big-Camp-For-Trysten-Hill-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Any interest in Dallas signing Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract? — RICK ALTILIO / ST PETERS, MO

Nick: I don't think the Cowboys have any interest in doing that. Would I do that? Yeah, probably. He always seems like a pain in the Cowboys' side when they go against him. Sure, he's getting up there in age but he's still pretty productive. That being said, he's probably not cheap but they have the money for players like that. Usually, I'd say something about him being a progress-stopper to the young guys. But if you go back and look at the NFL Draft, the Cowboys seemed to add two types of players – big guys and guys with attitude. Well, Suh would fit both of those descriptions, plus the experience that goes with it. So yeah, I'd have interest in doing that. I bet the Cowboys don't.

Kyle: There have been some moves in past seasons that Dallas could consider something like this. Thinking recently of the Gerald McCoy signing in 2020, along with Robert Quinn and Michael Bennett in 2019. Suh could fit that mold as a veteran defensive lineman that brings a versatile resume and a competitive mindset to a young group of defenders. But as it is for most 35-year-olds who haven't made a Pro Bowl in half a decade, he'd have to come at the right price. Especially when there are other positions of need that could be addressed and excitement around the youth movement in the front seven. So, while I don't think it's out of the question, it wouldn't be a perfect fit.

We hardly hear Trysten Hill mentioned when discussing the defensive tackle rotation. What do you think his role will be this year and is he at risk of being cut before the season starts if he doesn't show out at training camp? — ROBERT CORCHINE / LEAWOOD, KS

Nick: With Trysten Hill, flying under the radar might be a good thing. What we hear from him sometimes isn't the best news. But for him, this year, it sounds like he's been pretty productive so far in the summer. Remember, a defensive tackle isn't going to get a lot of pub in the offseason practices. Don't forget the Cowboys were docked for being too physical as it was, so don't expect interior linemen to shine much. That being said, I had a few people tell me that he's flashed at times during the practices. But, if all the DTs are healthy, it does appear to be heavy in numbers. Between Osa, Gallimore, Watkins, Bohanna, Ridgeway and Hill, something has to give. But I don't think Hill is necessarily going to be the odd-man out. His ability to rush the passer will always give him an edge.

Kyle: Just because his name hasn't been circulating like Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa, doesn't necessarily mean Hill is on the chopping block right this second. Coming off a second straight injury effected season, he may have just been lost in the excitement of two younger defensive linemen. However, it also doesn't mean he's that far clear either. One of the themes of this offseason has been one of competition and a lack of patience. He'll certainly have both of those as he enters a contract year. I'd be surprised if he's not on the roster come Week 1, but he'll have to produce results in the early weeks if he wants to make it all the way through the campaign.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Comp Picks? Tyler Smith's Best Spot?

Could the Cowboys be looking at three compensatory draft picks next year?

news

Mailbag: Add Veteran WR? Lock Up Pollard Now?

If Tony Pollard has a future with this team, why not sign him to a reasonable deal, $3-4 million a year for 2-4 years before he has a big season?

news

Mailbag: Reason For The Slump? Dak As A Runner?

I don't think that fans want Dak running 8-10 times a game, but at least two or three critical times. Your thoughts?

news

Mailbag: Kellen's Resumé? Sweeping The East?

Kellen Moore had a prolific offense on the highest-profile NFL team, tons of head coach openings this past year with offensive minded GMs, What do you think GM's see in him that worries them - and should it worry the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Too Much Down Time? Pollard & Kamara?

Could the Dallas Cowboys utilize Tony Pollard in a similar way that the New Orleans Saints have utilized Alvin Kamara?

news

Mailbag: What's The NFC East Pecking Order?

Dallas just seems like they lost the most and did the least to replace, I guess. What's your thoughts on where we are going to be in the division?

news

Mailbag: Schultz's Future? Hot Seats?

How hot is Coach McCarthy's seat? Barring major injuries, if the Cowboys go 11-6, make the playoffs, but lose in the first round, is he safe?

news

Mailbag: Could Will Grier Land Backup QB Job?

I followed Will Grier at West Virginia and thought he was a really good quarterback. What are his strengths and weaknesses and what do you think about his potential as the backup to Dak?

news

Mailbag: Pollard Returning Punts? Next For Micah?

With Tony Pollard on our team and the coaches seeming to have trouble getting him touches on offense, why don't the Cowboys have him doing punt returns with his explosiveness?

news

Mailbag: Diggs' INT Total? Schultz Contract Status?

How would you view Diggs' season this year if his numbers ended up similar to Anthony Brown's from a season ago: maybe a couple more interceptions, but a solid season?

news

Mailbag: Enough Cap Space For Schultz Contract?

What's your gut feeling on Dalton Schultz and the franchise tag before the deadline to reach an agreement on a new contract?

Advertising