Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Is Ferguson deserving of Pro Bowl?

Dec 12, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Is-Ferguson-deserving-of-Pro-Bowl-hero

Jake Ferguson is tough as nails, catches everything and just punishes linebackers and defensive backs. I know he may not have the name yet, but I only see one other NFC tight end making this sort of impact: George Kittle. I'm sure I'm leaving someone out, but regardless, is Ferguson going to get votes as a Pro Bowler? – Collin Clark/Kingsland, TX

Nick Eatman: That seems unlikely right now – not because he's not deserving but there are a lot of quality candidates in the NFC. The fan voting counts for just one third of the vote but George Kittle is leading right now. But if Ferguson continues to have a couple more of these games on national TV where he's jumping over defenders and scoring touchdowns, he's going to have a shot, especially with the fans. But it's going to be hard to pass guys like T.J. Hockenson and even Detroit's Sam LaPorta. Personally, I think Ferguson might be a year away from honors like this. But then again, nothing should surprise us when it comes to the power of Cowboys Nation.

Kurt: There's no doubt that Kittle will be tough to top in Pro Bowl voting. Through last week's totals, he was the highest vote-getter for NFC tight ends. But there's also no doubt that Ferguson will receive his share of votes (especially with Cowboys Nation backing him) and should at least be in consideration for a Pro Bowl invite. He'll have some tough competition in the conference, though. San Francisco's Kittle, Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson, Detroit's Sam LaPorta and Arizona's Terry McBride all currently have more catches and receiving yards than Ferguson with only McBride earning fewer touchdown grabs. All are currently graded higher by Pro Football Focus as well. But Ferguson has definitely made a bigger impact on the Cowboys offense as the season has gone along. Consider that in September and October, he averaged 3.6 catches a game. While that average has gone up slightly to 4 receptions in November and now December, his yards per catch has made a nice jump from 9.5 to 12.8 with his yards per game increasing from 33.8 to 55.5. And there's no reason to think those numbers will go down anytime soon. Of course, what really has Dallas fans excited is that toughness and swagger that Ferguson is bringing. Whether that factors into any Pro Bowl decisions is probably up for debate, but he's sure proving to be an all-star for the Cowboys right now.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How does Dak stack up against Hurts?

Is this big Sunday night game against the Eagles going to simply come down to who has the best quarterback? How do you think Dak Prescott stacks up against Jalen Hurts? Where does he maybe outshine the Philly quarterback? 
news

Mailbag: Did recent schedule prepare Cowboys?

If the old saying "iron sharpens iron" is true, are the Eagles perhaps more battle-tested after having faced the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers the last three weeks?
news

Mailbag: What constitutes a 'quality' win?

We've heard a lot of talk about how the Cowboys still have to beat a good team, which got me to thinking, what is your measuring stick for a "quality" win? 
news

Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?

After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers?
news

Mailbag: Aggressive offense key to success?

Is it fair to say the recent success on offense is a product of going back to what has worked in recent years? Being aggressive down the field rather than focusing on ball control that saw more rushes and short passes?
news

Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?

That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
news

Mailbag: Does Prescott's streak feel different?

We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason? 
news

Mailbag: A legit chance to land LB Shaq Leonard? 

Do we have a legitimate chance to get Shaq Leonard? This doesn't seem like the type of move we do in the middle of the season. But is it possible and if so, would this be a good fit? 
news

Mailbag: Can Lawrence help run defense at DT?

With the struggles against the run being up the middle again, should the Cowboys look at using DeMarcus Lawrence more at defensive tackle?
news

Mailbag: Is Bland now in DPOY conversation?

At what point does the NFL world take notice of what DaRon Bland is doing and start putting him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year?
news

Mailbag: Will McCarthy stay with hot hand?

Could we see a heavier reliance on the run game? Or do you think Mike McCarthy will continue with the hot hand and let Dak Prescott cook? 
Advertising