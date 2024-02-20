Mailbag: Is free agent RB the answer?

Fans are seeing headlines about bringing in a free agent like Derrick Henry, but I have been trying to recall the last free agent running back who signed elsewhere and continued to have the same amount of success. Is history enough to avoid free agency to fill the hole? Or is there already enough pressure and question marks about this team that everyone will sleep better at night with a guy who has been there, done that? – Nate Mattison/Glens Falls, NY

Nick Eatman: The answer is both. At this point the running back position needs a lot of help so I would imagine the Cowboys will definitely address it in free agency. The type of player they get there will ultimately affect where they address the position in the draft. I think if you look at the rushing leaders every year, you are correct in thinking that most of them are younger players with their original team. There are some exceptions such as Christian McCaffrey, who was not a free agent, but traded from the Panthers to the 49ers we saw Montgomery in Detroit have some success last year, but for the most part doesn't happen a lot. I still believe the Cowboys will try to put a Band-Aid on the position by getting someone in free agency and then will also try to hit a Homerun in the draft and at this position, sometimes home runs can occur at any round in the draft. My point is that the Cowboys will certainly, look to upgrade here and I would think the running back position will look completely different in a few months.