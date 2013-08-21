Mailbag: Is It Too Early To Call This Year's Draft Class Good?





BRENDAN RAYBUCK

DUBLIN, CA

I'm curious on your thoughts about trying Doug Free at guard instead of Jermey Parnell? Parnell seems more of a power guard with length than Free.

David: Jason Garrett was pretty incredulous at the amount of attention this issue got at Wednesday's press conference, and he has a decent point. If everything goes according to plan, either Ronald Leary or Nate Livings will be back by the season opener. Free's experience probably makes it easier for him to make the transition, but it's just a quick fix until the health situation becomes a little less tenuous.

Rowan: If Doug Free is the team's starting guard in Week 1, I will be shocked. I can venture to say that's not going to happen, but might as well take a look at the possibilities. As for why not Parnell instead, he's about 20 pounds lighter than Free and around the same height. Parnell's value is his athleticism, and he's newer to the position than Free. He needs to first focus at tackle, which is the only position he's played early in his career.

KOREY HALL

DALLAS, TX

If all seven draft picks make this roster, does that mean this was a good draft class or was the roster weaker?