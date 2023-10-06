Mailbag: Is McCarthy hiding red-zone potential?

Is there any chance that Mike McCarthy is hiding the full potential of this offense and its red-zone capabilities to ensure that San Francisco does not have ample opportunity to plan a strategical defense? After all, you can't prepare for something you don't have tape on. – Rob Paro/Jefferson City, MO

Nick Eatman: I would hope not. If he was hiding any plays, they could've been used in Arizona. I'm sure there are plays that they haven't used yet, but that's just because the entire playbook isn't always installed from the start. There will be new wrinkles that should be revealed as the season goes on, but that's standard. It's not about hiding them or saving them for "big" games. It's just that they haven't been used yet and also haven't been practiced enough during the week. But I would think saving plays for down the road is out the window when you lose to Arizona. That should let everyone know that you can get beat at any moment.