Mailbag: Is Smith's injury a worrisome reminder?

I realize that Tyler Smith going in for an MRI was just precautionary and he'll likely be just fine, but at the same time, it serves as a worrisome reminder about the lack of depth along the offensive line. If your youngest, healthiest player is already banged up, what lies ahead? Is this a house of cards that could bring the Cowboys whole season tumbling down? – Chris Smithson/Austin, TX

Nick Eatman: Without a doubt, this is a reminder of how important it is to have O-line depth. And to be honest, Tyler Smith was probably the last guy of the starting five that people are worried about. He was healthy all last year and was able to play two spots. In fact, his position flex gives the Cowboys some peace of mind, knowing that he could always slide out to left tackle. But he's not supposed to be the first guy to get banged up. And yes, it shows just how thin they are on the offensive line, knowing that guys like T.J. Bass or Asim Richards, who are both rookies, might have to play right away. There's just not a lot of available offensive linemen to go get. Jerry Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday that every team in the NFL wishes they had more depth on the O-line. But yeah, the Cowboys don't have much and can't afford setbacks at all.