 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Is Tyler Smith still moving to tackle?

Mar 19, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Is-Tyler-Smith-still-moving-to-tackle-hero

Although Tyler Smith was named second team All-Pro at left guard, with Tyron Smith now gone is the plan still to move him to left tackle? I know left tackle is considered more prominent than left guard, but he has been playing the position at an elite level. – H. Melvin/Ocean City, NJ

Nick Eatman: I've said this all along since Tyler's career began: he needs to play where he's going to be truly great. Doesn't matter if one position is valued more than others. I think both Larry Allen and Zack Martin could've been Pro Bowl tackles for a long period of time but they played at guard and will go down as two of the best to ever play the position. That being said, The Cowboys and Tyler Smith have to figure out his best spot. Right now, I think it's guard and I'd keep him there, especially if there will be a new center and left tackle. Smith is super smart and that will be needed for him to help groom along new players at his left and right. I think he has a chance to be dominant and great at guard and I'd keep him there.

Kurt: As heard on our ***Hangin’ With the Boys* podcast**, if it's up to Nate Newton, he'd leave Tyler Smith right where he is at left guard. And remember, Nate is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl winner who played both tackle and guard during his career. Needless to say, he knows what he's talking about. Given his pure strength and road-grading power, Smith has quickly become one of the best guards in the game. Pro Football Focus ranked the 2023 Pro Bowler seventh at the position in run blocking and 11th overall in what was just his second NFL season. With that said, the Cowboys have wanted their offensive linemen, and Smith in particular, to have position flexibility, and he has obviously seen time at left tackle previously. So will a combination of Smith at guard and a first-round draft pick at left tackle be the better option? Or maybe Smith at tackle and perhaps someone like T.J. Bass at left guard? Given his success already and the fact there will be someone new playing at center this upcoming season, I'm with Nate on wanting Smith to stay at left guard. In the end, though, the Cowboys will determine who their best five up front will be with the luxury of knowing Smith can handle whatever they throw at him.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Does every team face same cap issues?

It seems every year the Cowboys face salary cap issues and are forced to make moves and restructure contracts just to bring in some second-tier free agents. But I'm wondering, is this just normal business in the NFL? 
news

Mailbag: Is O-Line priority at center or left tackle?

Whether it be through free agency or the draft, which position on the offensive line do you think should be the Cowboys' priority this offseason as far as making sure they are set and in good hands, center or left tackle? Why? 
news

Mailbag: McCarthy's contract affect free agency?

Does the fact that Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract affect what the Cowboys may or may not do in free agency?
news

Mailbag: What's the biggest Day-1 free agent loss?

In losing Pollard, Biadasz and Armstrong on Monday, what will be the most significant departure? 
news

Mailbag: If Cowboys could keep just 1 UFA? 

It's looking like signing our own players will be a challenge. If you could sign just one free agent to stay in Dallas, who would you pick? 
news

Mailbag: Time to be aggressive in free agency?

At first we heard talk of the Cowboys going all-in, but now I've been reading that fans shouldn't expect any big free-agent signings. Does this team need to be more aggressive in free agency?
news

Mailbag: What should Cowboys do with Gallup?

I'm torn about Michael Gallup. Because he was slow to return from his ACL injury, then he posted 103 receiving yards in the playoff game against the Packers. Is he worth keeping with the hope that his arrow is finally pointing up? 
news

Mailbag: Should NFL Draft be before free agency?

Do you like the way that free agency and the draft are scheduled right now, or would you prefer to see how the draft shakes out before you make decisions on signing your free agents? 
news

Mailbag: Is it time to move on from Tyron Smith?

Is it time to move on from Tyron Smith? I think he's one of the greatest players in Cowboys history, but there are always questions about his health. Is he worth taking a chance on again?
news

Mailbag: Would Dak take less for a better team?

So now the big discussion is about Dak Prescott and how much he will sign for. The question I have is this: What does Dak want more, a Super Bowl or more money than he will spend in his lifetime?
news

Mailbag: Which corner should be re-signed?

With both Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis being free agents, which of those two cornerbacks would you prefer the Cowboys re-sign?
Advertising