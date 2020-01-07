Mailbag: Jason Garrett's Legacy In Dallas?

What do you think Jason Garrett's legacy will be as the head coach in Dallas for so many years? - MATTHEW K / DALLAS, TX

Nick: I think Jason Garrett will be seen as a pretty good coach who always had his teams in contention and competitive until the end. But, with this franchise, pretty good isn't good enough. They need to be competing for Super Bowls every now and then and that never really happened. He had some unfortunate losses in the playoffs but in nine years, he had chances to get his team over the hump and never did. I still think he's a good coach. But it wasn't good enough.

Rob: We discussed this on our joint podcast Monday, and I was reminded about how some of those years literally hinged on a single game, or a play or two within a single game. If Tony Romo doesn't get hurt in Week 16 of the 2013 season, maybe they clinch the division against Philly. If Romo doesn't get hurt in Week 2 of the 2015 season, maybe they're back in the playoffs. The Dez Catch. The Jared Cook Catch. Such a fine line in this league. But that's the way it goes, and ultimately coaches are judged on wins and losses. His teams always played hard and almost always were competitive.

What do you think the impact will be of a new head coach on the current staff, since some assistants are believed to still be under contract? - JAMES TULL / BOSTON, MA