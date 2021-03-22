Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Keanu Neal's Impact? Aldon's Status?

Mar 22, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Keanu-Neal’s-Impact--Aldon’s-Status-hero
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

How much does the Keanu Neal signing change the secondary? In my opinion, with Donovan Wilson and Keanu Neal and if they draft Patrick Surtain or Caleb Farley with the first pick, this secondary is going to give opposing offenses fits. — Michael Pietros / Narragansett, RI

David: There's no doubt about it: Keanu Neal is the best free agency signing the Cowboys have made in the secondary in a decade. People might mention HaHa Clinton-Dix, but I don't think they're remotely in the same place in their careers. That said, I don't think Neal is a true free safety. There's still time to sign one, and if you pair that with a Top 10 draft pick, that's worth getting excited about.

Rob: Even if Neal isn't a full-time safety in the secondary — there's speculation about him playing some linebacker — he could be an important contributor to the defense. One, he's already played in Dan Quinn's scheme and can step right in with a complete comfort level. Two, he checks a lot of boxes that the Cowboys need. He's physical, he's a big hitter and a good tackler. It's just injuries that have set him back since his Pro Bowl season in 2017.

With the addition of two defensive ends recently signed, do you think that hurts the chances of re-signing Aldon Smith?— David Guest / Midlothian, VA

David: I don't think so. I might be wrong, but I tend to think Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban are more likely to play defensive tackle in this scheme. And if that's the case, then there's plenty of room for Aldon. That's going to depend on the price, but he hasn't been signed yet. That's an encouraging sign for his price point moving forward.

Rob: Yeah, Tarell Basham is probably more of an edge rusher like Aldon. But again, that's a position where you can't ever have enough players who can get to the quarterback. I know the Cowboys have had interest in re-signing Aldon, so I don't think you can rule it out until told otherwise.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Spending Debate? Lewis' Outlook?

Do you think it was a mistake to commit to him for three years? Follow up question, is there a better way to use him to our advantage?
news

Mailbag: Fixing These 2 Spots? Moving On From LP? 

I am shocked by the decision to not re-sign L.P. Ladouceur. What do you think led to this decision? 
news

Mailbag: Options To Replace Andy Dalton?

With Andy Dalton moving on to Chicago, could Alex Smith be a good replacement?
news

Mailbag: Best Bets To Beef Up The DT Spot?

My question is who in FA or in the draft or even if you think Gallimore, Hill, or Woods can be the next Jarrett for Dallas and unlock our LB athleticism? 
news

Mailbag: Who Get Re-Signed? Interest In Pitts?

With a long list of 20+ free agents of our own, do you have a sense for who will be re-signed? 
news

Mailbag: How Active Will Dallas Be In Free Agency?

Do you think Dallas will put a certain priority on players who have already become free agents? 
news

Mailbag: Advantage Of Having 4 Compensatory Picks?

Now that we know the Cowboys have four compensatory picks, should they use those extra picks to move up and select players they have rated higher on their draft board?
news

Mailbag: A Trade-Down Draft Scenario?

I'm wondering if the best strategy might be to trade down a few spots in the first round, picking up another second-rounder. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: How Does Dak's Deal Impact The Cap?

Now that the Cowboys and Dak have reached a deal, how does this affect the salary cap situation?
news

Mailbag: 5 Potential Breakout Players In 2021?

I am curious which young unproven guys do you think could possibly move up into quality backups, special teams or even starter roles?
news

Mailbag: Re-Focusing On Safety Help? 

What are the odds the Cowboys spend money on the position - maybe not the top tier but maybe a mid-tier? 
Advertising