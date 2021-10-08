Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

Living in West Virginia & being a Mountaineer fan, I was happy when the Cowboys picked Will Grier up. What is the currently going on with him? I have heard no news on this website since signing him. Thanks. — ROBERT VANSCOY / CLARKSBURG, WV

David: There's just not much to say about a third-string quarterback during the season. If this were training camp, we'd be able to see Grier practice and play preseason games, but practice is closed to the media once the season starts. Grier is likely still in the process of picking up the offense, given that he just got here a month ago. Cooper Rush's experience gives him the edge to remain as the backup, but I would guess Grier is above Ben DiNucci in the depth chart pecking order.

Rob: Grier is the third quarterback but the Cowboys made Cooper Rush the only active backup in the first four games. It's probably taken Grier some time to get up to speed on the offense's language, more than anything. Mike McCarthy believes in developing depth at that position, going back to his time in Green Bay coaching Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Even when you have a franchise quarterback like Dak, depth is important because the position is so critical to winning, as we saw last year. Grier played for quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier at Florida, so the Cowboys had some knowledge about him before claiming him.

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. — STEPHEN RISTER / MIDLAND, TX

David: I know it's not a fun answer, but I just don't see the use of worrying about this stuff in mid-October. There's so much football still to play. Jerry Jones is famous for being a salesman, and for being able to hold on to the people that he really wants to keep around. But there's no denying that Kellen is going to keep garnering attention if the Cowboys' offense keeps rolling. This is a good problem to have, because it means the team is scoring points and winning games. My advice would be to let January's problems be January's problems and just enjoy the ride.