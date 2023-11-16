Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Let Pollard be change-of-pace back?

Nov 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Let-Pollard-be-change-of-pace-back-hero

Tony Pollard excelled when coming in as that change-of-pace back behind a bulldozer in Ezekiel Elliott. So why not use Rico Dowdle as that heavy hitter and let Pollard come in behind him to do what he does best? Or is it truly just the offensive line's play that hasn't allowed Pollard the gaps to hit? – James Davidson/Des Moines, IA

Nick Harris: I'm not sure that the personnel in the running back room allows for Tony Pollard to be the change-of-pace back, although I do see what you're getting at with Rico Dowdle instead being the big load back. I just don't think Dowdle can be as effective in that role similar to what we're seeing with Pollard so far in 2023. Both are great complimentary backs, and there is nothing wrong with that. I would keep it as is moving forward and just work to find some consistency in the run game with Pollard, whether that be with increased momentum in the offensive line group or more creativity in the run game.

Patrik: So here's where I am with this: the RB1 will always get the brunt of the ire from fans and the RB2 will always, eventually, be given all of the roses; but when the players change roles, as will the assignment of ire and roses. Here's what I mean: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard, Julius Jones vs. Felix Jones, DeMarco Murray vs. Joseph Randle, etc. etc. The problem is the expectation that comes with being RB1. Pollard now has to do all of the heavy lifting and dirty work and it begins to wear on a lead back as the season rolls along. That's why Dowdle looks so much fresher on his runs than does Pollard. The best formula here is to try and get them to a 50/50 split or near it or, better still, alternate their starts to keep both fresh for the long run, considering their styles aren't much different from one another. If you do that, you'll see more explosiveness from Pollard without sacrificing much, if any, of it from Dowdle. Oh, by the way, yes, the offensive line flux to this point has created some of the issues as well, so hopefully that gets ironed out.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Any concern about level of competition?

Are you concerned about the level of competition leading up to the Eagles rematch on Dec. 10? Any ideas on how we stay at a high level, regardless of the competition?
news

Mailbag: Was Parsons used differently against NYG?

Micah Parsons was a non-factor during the Giants game with zero sacks and zero tackles. Is there something we don't know or was he being used differently?
news

Mailbag: Are Terence Steele's struggles due to ACL?

Is Terence Steele perhaps still hampered by his ACL injury from last December? 
news

Mailbag: Will we see changes at receiver?

Given the lack of production behind CeeDee Lamb, do the Cowboys feel changes are needed at the position? What can be done? 
news

Mailbag: Does penalty reputation hurt Cowboys?

I know that the NFL mantra is that the officials "call 'em as they see 'em," but have the Cowboys acquired a reputation for committing penalties such that the referees look harder when it involves Dallas? 
news

Mailbag: Right target selections at crucial points?

What do you make of Dak Prescott going to secondary receivers like Jalen Tolbert and Luke Schoonmaker at crucial points in the game? 
news

Mailbag: Changes needed to beat top teams?

There were almost no flaws in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but now here come the Eagles. To defeat the top teams, is the run game the only glaring flaw? 
news

Mailbag: What changed with O-line vs. Rams?

After a horrific start and a game-ending injury to Chuma Edoga, the offensive line not only survived, but flourished against the Rams. What happened here?
news

Mailbag: Why no moves at the trade deadline?

I get that you don't want to mortgage your future, but the Cowboys are ready to contend for a Super Bowl right now. So why didn't they go all-in and make any moves at the trade deadline? 
news

Mailbag: Figuring out how to use weapons?

Has anyone ever thought that one of the biggest problems with the Dallas offense early on has been that they do have so many weapons? 
news

Mailbag: Any moves coming at trade deadline?

With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, do you expect the Cowboys to make any moves? What position(s) would you like to see them address? Are the Cowboys all-in this year?
Advertising