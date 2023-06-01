Mailbag: Long-Term Deal With Pollard Needed? 

I haven't heard much talk lately about signing Tony Pollard to a long-term deal. Although it sounds like he was moving well at OTAs, I think it would be smarter to just utilize Pollard for one more year under the tag and move on, given how running backs can fall off quickly (see our recent history with Ezekiel Elliott). Thoughts? - Adam Smith/Little Rock, AR

Nick Eatman: I don't think it's a huge priority right now to do that. The reason they wanted to give him the franchise tag was to see how he responds as the No. 1 runner and how he comes back from the injuries. When you think about the big contracts still needed to be completed, I don't think Pollard is near the top. That doesn't mean they don't want to keep him long-term but giving running back long-term contracts is something that can get any team in trouble. For now, the idea is for Pollard to be the lead back this year and if the two sides decide to make it work, they'll go that route. But I would imagine Pollard wants to try to bet on himself. But there is some benefit for both sides to do a 3-year deal or so, but I think right now, both sides will let this play out.