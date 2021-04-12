Mailbag: LVE's Best Spot? Get Pitts Off Schedule? 

Jonny: To be honest, I'm just as curious as you and I think it's a good question. I could see there being some shuffling around at linebacker. If Keanu Neal does indeed play linebacker, there's a world where he can randomly drop into coverage like a safety, confusing the defense and allowing for some different things from LVE, but McCarthy also implied that they tried to change too much in the defense last year, so maybe simplicity is the plan. If you were to make me bet where LVE starts Week 1, I'd probably say the weak side.

I know you can draft "for need" and for the "best available player," but what about drafting to keep a player like Kyle Pitts away from another NFC East team? If Kyle Pitts falls (not likely) and goes to another NFC East team, it could hurt the Cowboys for 10 years. Your thoughts? — James Jordan / Converse, TX

Nick: Let's not forget, the reason the Eagles and Giants are down there by the Cowboys, is because all of them were right there about the same – and none of it was very good. Washington was actually a lot closer in talent than the draft spot it sits in currently. So worrying about what player they're going to get is silly because of course they're going to get someone good, just like the Cowboys. And although Pitts seems to be amazing, I don't recall any tight end that carried a team to the playoffs or the Super Bowl. Sure, Kelce and Kittle are great, and Witten was one of the best ever. But he wasn't the reason they were winning the NFC East, in my opinion. Would I rather Pitts be in the AFC? Yes I would. But if the Eagles or Giants don't draft him, they'll get someone else you have to deal with.