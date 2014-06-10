Mailbag: Main Stories To Watch During Minicamp?





BRAD DAVIS

ATLANTA, GA

Is it too early for you guys to have a breakout candidate you're keeping an eye on ahead of training camp?

Rowan: I think this early it's all right to have a guy or two to be looking at for a breakout-type year. I'll stick with the guy many of us expected last year, and that's Lance Dunbar. I think Scott Linehan will help him allow that to happen, given the way he's been able to involve versatile backup running backs in the past. Also looking at Linehan's past, I expect Gavin Escobar to come onto the scene much more so than last year.

David: I will freely admit that I'm drinking the Kool Aid for J.J. Wilcox to become the player the Cowboys think he can be. The team clearly feels comfortable with him going forward, as the Cowboys didn't spend any high picks on defensive backs. Wilcox showed flashes last year, and I think with another full training camp he can make a jump toward being a reliable starter.

JUSTIN SCOTT

TALLAHASSEE, FL

What are the main storylines to watch for when minicamp starts up next week?

Rowan:I'm curious to see who's lining up where at linebacker. We still aren't positive who'll be running with the ones at middle linebacker and at strong side linebacker. Other storylines to watch are who gets more first-team reps at left guard between Mackenzy Bernadeau and Ron Leary and how much work Tony Romo gets in.