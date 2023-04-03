Mailbag: More Talent Now - Offense or Defense?

From a sheer talent standpoint, as it stands right now, which side of the ball has more of it?– Garet Tanaka/ Wailuku, HI
Patrik: The answer is still the defense, especially with the addition of Stephon Gilmore to the mix. For not only has Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch both been retained in free agency, along with Dante Fowler, but trading for Gilmore INSTANTLY upgrades the CB2 role opposite Trevon Diggs in a massive way. With the loss of Anthony Brown to injury last season, that role was a glaring liability, but it isn't anymore. Then the re-signing of Johnathan Hankins guaranteed there's a big-bodied impact player to stop the run on the defensive interior. The LB corps is too slim for my liking as far as the depth chart goes but, all in all, the defensive side of the ball is pouring over with talent. That isn't to say the same isn't true of the offense, with Brandin Cooks now on the roster, but there are now question marks at the RB position without Ezekiel Elliott in tow and the offensive line has more question marks than The Riddler's suit.
Kurt: I don't necessarily disagree with Patrick, but just for kicks I'll take the offense. Remember, the Cowboys have potential Hall of Famers at right guard, Zack Martin, and left tackle, Tyron Smith, and a Pro Bowl center, Tyler Biadasz. Their right tackle, Terence Steele, is one of the best run blockers in the league right now and last year's first-round pick, Tyler Smith, made the All-Rookie squad and should only get better. Truthfully, teams have won more with less. And if the big men up front do their jobs, who runs behind them hopefully won't be an issue. That's just the nature of today's NFL. Dallas also has two of the most electric receivers in the game with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, and if Michael Gallup can return to form a year removed from his ACL injury, this has the makings of one of the NFL's best wideout trios. Throw in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot taking the next step at tight end after strong rookie debuts and Dak Prescott, who many think is still a top-10 quarterback, and the Cowboys could make life miserable for opposing defensive coordinators. That's a load of talent … they just have to stay healthy.