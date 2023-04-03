Mailbag: More Talent Now - Offense or Defense?

From a sheer talent standpoint, as it stands right now, which side of the ball has more of it?– Garet Tanaka/ Wailuku, HI

Patrik: The answer is still the defense, especially with the addition of Stephon Gilmore to the mix. For not only has Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch both been retained in free agency, along with Dante Fowler, but trading for Gilmore INSTANTLY upgrades the CB2 role opposite Trevon Diggs in a massive way. With the loss of Anthony Brown to injury last season, that role was a glaring liability, but it isn't anymore. Then the re-signing of Johnathan Hankins guaranteed there's a big-bodied impact player to stop the run on the defensive interior. The LB corps is too slim for my liking as far as the depth chart goes but, all in all, the defensive side of the ball is pouring over with talent. That isn't to say the same isn't true of the offense, with Brandin Cooks now on the roster, but there are now question marks at the RB position without Ezekiel Elliott in tow and the offensive line has more question marks than The Riddler's suit.