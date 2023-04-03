Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: More Talent Now - Offense or Defense?

Apr 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--More-Talent-Now---Offense-or-Defense-hero

From a sheer talent standpoint, as it stands right now, which side of the ball has more of it?– Garet Tanaka/ Wailuku, HI

Patrik: The answer is still the defense, especially with the addition of Stephon Gilmore to the mix. For not only has Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch both been retained in free agency, along with Dante Fowler, but trading for Gilmore INSTANTLY upgrades the CB2 role opposite Trevon Diggs in a massive way. With the loss of Anthony Brown to injury last season, that role was a glaring liability, but it isn't anymore. Then the re-signing of Johnathan Hankins guaranteed there's a big-bodied impact player to stop the run on the defensive interior. The LB corps is too slim for my liking as far as the depth chart goes but, all in all, the defensive side of the ball is pouring over with talent. That isn't to say the same isn't true of the offense, with Brandin Cooks now on the roster, but there are now question marks at the RB position without Ezekiel Elliott in tow and the offensive line has more question marks than The Riddler's suit.

Kurt: I don't necessarily disagree with Patrick, but just for kicks I'll take the offense. Remember, the Cowboys have potential Hall of Famers at right guard, Zack Martin, and left tackle, Tyron Smith, and a Pro Bowl center, Tyler Biadasz. Their right tackle, Terence Steele, is one of the best run blockers in the league right now and last year's first-round pick, Tyler Smith, made the All-Rookie squad and should only get better. Truthfully, teams have won more with less. And if the big men up front do their jobs, who runs behind them hopefully won't be an issue. That's just the nature of today's NFL. Dallas also has two of the most electric receivers in the game with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, and if Michael Gallup can return to form a year removed from his ACL injury, this has the makings of one of the NFL's best wideout trios. Throw in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot taking the next step at tight end after strong rookie debuts and Dak Prescott, who many think is still a top-10 quarterback, and the Cowboys could make life miserable for opposing defensive coordinators. That's a load of talent … they just have to stay healthy.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Can Alarcón Find A Place on Defense?

After three years as a developmental player on offense, which seems like a lot of conditioning and a ton of practice reps against NFL players, why is he now being moved to the defensive line?

news

Mailbag: How to Spend Remaining Cap Money?

With the Cowboys' remaining salary cap money, would you try to sign Lamb or Diggs to extensions, thus helping to secure the team's future? Or would you try to bring in another free agent who could help immediately?

news

Mailbag: What Will Prescott's 'Urgency' Bring?

Last week, Dak Prescott said, "The urgency is now." Do you think that kind of self-awareness will really bring some kind of greater commitment from Dak, or will he perhaps feel even more pressure to succeed?

news

Mailbag: Should The Cowboys Trade for a Guard?

While Jerry Jones said yesterday that he was ready to "go from within," would trading for a left guard to shore up the offensive line ahead of the draft still be a good idea?

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Still Need Linebackers?

Even with the Cowboys bringing Leighton Vander Esch back, am I the only one who thinks they still need linebackers? Do you think we'll see them address the position in free agency or wait until the draft?

news

Mailbag: Last Time For An Offseason Like This?

I can't remember the last time the Cowboys had such a successful offseason. Where do the collective moves rank in your memory? Do you have to go back to the wheeling-dealing days of the early 1990s?

news

Mailbag: Surprised That Cooper Rush Returned?

I have to admit that I was surprised Cooper Rush came back. Were you surprised? What are your thoughts on the Cowboys re-signing him?

news

Mailbag: How Does Cooks' Arrival Affect Gallup?

Will Brandin Cooks take some pressure off Gallup, allowing him to relax and play? Or is he going to take targets away from him, hampering his comeback, so to speak?

news

Mailbag: Is Re-Signing Hankins Now A Priority?

I'm excited with what the Cowboys have done so far this offseason, but I'm still worried about defensive tackle. Should re-signing Johnathan Hankins now be a priority?

news

Mailbag: How Will McCarthy Use Cooks, WRs?

With Mike McCarthy now calling plays, how do you see him making the best use of his new talent and the wide receiver group as a whole?

news

Mailbag: Why No Luxury Tax In the NFL?

Sports like basketball and baseball have a luxury tax if they go over the salary cap or a certain spending limit. Now that free agency has started, why doesn't the NFL have some kind of system like that?

Advertising