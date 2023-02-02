Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Most Important New Coaching Hire?

Feb 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Most-Important-New-Coaching-Hire-hero

There are several key assistant coaching positions to now fill. Which do you think are the most important to the Cowboys' future success? To me, they need a quarterbacks coach who can help Dak Prescott reach the next level, although someone who can keep that offensive line going is big too. – Jeff Blankenship/Wichita, KS

Nick: Respectfully, I disagree with that. Now, that's not to say that Dak's continued development isn't crucial to this team's success. But for some reason, I just feel like the QB coach only has so much say in the equation. For so long, the head coach has been an offensive guy and the OC is a former quarterback. And then you've got a veteran backup on the staff and not to mention that Dak himself is now entering his eighth season. So maybe I'm wrong on this, but I've always wondered just how much the QB coach really played a factor in the success on the field. Now to answer the question, I'll go with the offensive line coach. The Cowboys have just hired veteran coach Mike Solari. I just feel like he's got to not only develop young linemen but create some chemistry within the entire unit. That's the biggest hire to me because he's replacing Joe Philbin, who I thought did an amazing job this past season.

Patrik: I'm right there with you on this, and I've made it clear on several occasions that the biggest improvement I saw in the progression of Dak Prescott came when he was being coached by Jon Kitna. That was no coincidence at all, nor is it in Prescott's sudden struggles with interceptions in the post-Kitna era. I'm sure Prescott will return to form in that category, having rarely thrown INTs in his career prior to 2022, but that could be helped in a major way by making the right call on who the next QB coach will be. The offense will go as Prescott goes, and that's not breaking news, so while things are being shaken up at the offensive coordinator position (including the departure of QBs coach Doug Nussmeier), it's a perfect and pivotal time to dialogue with Prescott and see who could possibly get him back in top gear for 2023. This isn't to discount the extreme importance of OL and RB coach, because those roles matter greatly as well.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Far Away From Elite Teams?

After watching the NFC and AFC Championship Games, how far away from the Super Bowl are the Cowboys compared to teams like the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals?

news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys Really Need an OC Change?

The team got rid of its offensive coordinator, who immediately found another job. Was Kellen Moore simply a scapegoat?

news

Mailbag: What Made Dan Quinn Stay Again?

Last year, I was surprised Dan Quinn decided to come back. But this year, after the season we just had on defense, I'm truly shocked. Why do you think Quinn wants to be here more than getting back to a head coach?

news

Mailbag: Did Tyler Smith Get Overlooked For ROY?

Do you think Tyler Smith should've been a finalist based off what he did playing left tackle and guard back and forth all year?

news

Mailbag: Should This Tackle Be Banned?

Do you think the competition committee will look into the type of tackle that sidelined Tony Pollard this past Sunday?

news

Mailbag: 'Next Man Up' Abandoned at RB?

When Tony Pollard went down with an injury, why did the coaching staff abandon the "next man up" philosophy and essentially quit using the two-running-back formation in the game plan?

news

Mailbag: 49ers Biggest Offensive Threat?

Who on the 49ers offense is your biggest threat to take over the game?  Deebo Samuel maybe Christian McCaffrey? Brock Purdy? Or is it the overall physicality that the 49ers bring?

news

Mailbag: Will Extra Rest Be an Advantage?

Thanks to the NFL's scheduling, the 49ers, who played on Saturday, will have two full days of extra rest than the Cowboys after Monday night's game. How big of an advantage is all this for the 49ers?

news

Mailbag: Can Maher Regroup? Add Another Kicker?

Do you think Brett Maher can mentally find his mojo again before the 49ers game?

news

Mailbag: Press Coverage vs. Brady's Quick Throws?

If Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is prone to release the ball in two to three seconds, wouldn't it suit the Cowboys to play press-man coverage to disturb the receivers' routes and give our defensive line time to get their hands on Brady?

news

Mailbag: How to Help the Cornerbacks?

What can the Cowboys do to help the cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs without opening themselves up to big plays elsewhere?

Advertising