Mailbag: Most Important New Coaching Hire?

There are several key assistant coaching positions to now fill. Which do you think are the most important to the Cowboys' future success? To me, they need a quarterbacks coach who can help Dak Prescott reach the next level, although someone who can keep that offensive line going is big too. – Jeff Blankenship/Wichita, KS

Nick: Respectfully, I disagree with that. Now, that's not to say that Dak's continued development isn't crucial to this team's success. But for some reason, I just feel like the QB coach only has so much say in the equation. For so long, the head coach has been an offensive guy and the OC is a former quarterback. And then you've got a veteran backup on the staff and not to mention that Dak himself is now entering his eighth season. So maybe I'm wrong on this, but I've always wondered just how much the QB coach really played a factor in the success on the field. Now to answer the question, I'll go with the offensive line coach. The Cowboys have just hired veteran coach Mike Solari. I just feel like he's got to not only develop young linemen but create some chemistry within the entire unit. That's the biggest hire to me because he's replacing Joe Philbin, who I thought did an amazing job this past season.