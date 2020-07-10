Mailbag

Presented by

Friday, Jul 10, 2020 03:00 PM

Mailbag: Most Versatile Player On The Team?

DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag-Most-Versatile-Player-On-The-Team-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

I have a simple but intriguing question: is cornerback Jourdan Lewis the most versatile athlete on this team?— JOHN WALKER / AUSTIN, TX

Rob: Lewis is a good answer because we've seen him contribute a little on offense in addition to cornerback. Injuries sidelined Tyrone Crawford for most of last season, but when he's healthy he can play any defensive line position. How about Zack Martin? He has only played guard in the NFL, but I believe he could be a Pro Bowl caliber tackle or even center if he set his mind to it.

Jonny: That's interesting. I'd say he's a candidate, for sure. In terms of pure physical abilities, Jaylon Smith and Zeke are far from one-dimensional athletes. It's also pretty safe to say that CeeDee Lamb falls in that category. Lewis adds instinct to his quickness and that's why he's able to really shine in certain moments. But my pick would probably be Michael Gallup. He's barely over 6 feet tall, but his ability to pace his speed according to the play and catch balls in creative ways is pretty remarkable. Go back and watch his three touchdowns in the regular season finale against Washington and tell me who on the roster has a better command over his athleticism.

We hear so often about a college player having to add muscle and strength when he comes to the Cowboys, as with other teams. Why does there appear to be such a wide gap between the quality and effectiveness of strength training even by the major college football powerhouses as compared to that of the NFL?— FRED LONDON / MORRISTOWN, TN

Rob: I wouldn't say there's this major gap between college and pro. What happens in a normal year is, rookies spend the first half of the year training on their own in preparation for the draft. When they get drafted, they're joining their new team's offseason program a few weeks late, and then the regular season is much longer than a college season. A lot of times, young players are just trying to maintain their weight and strength during that rookie season. That's why we always say that a player's first full NFL offseason is very beneficial. Also, when guys get to the league, they're not trying to balance football with student life anymore. This is their job and career.

Jonny: It really just comes down to the fact that college football is a giant pool of great players and the NFL only allows in the best of those players, so the gaps are significant in speed, skill, and especially strength. College staffs aren't trying to prepare their players for the NFL. They are trying to make sure they are strong enough to compete against other college players. It's no knock on a player who is drafted without the strength to compete in the NFL. It's on him and his new coaching staff to get him ready for the next level.

Related Content

Mailbag: Al Harris' Impact On The Cornerbacks?
news

Mailbag: Al Harris' Impact On The Cornerbacks?

How do you feel new defensive backs coach Al Harris will change the secondary and how the corners play? Will they be coached more to turn for the ball?
Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Biggest Strength?
news

Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Biggest Strength?

It seems that in every sport, the truly elite coaches are able to develop and field a scheme best suited for their personnel, and that takes advantage of league rules and trends. Do you think that Mike McCarthy has this ability?
Mailbag: How Does Mahomes' Deal Impact Dak?
news

Mailbag: How Does Mahomes' Deal Impact Dak?

With just over a week until the deadline to reach an extension, how does Patrick Mahomes' record-setting contract with the Chiefs impact Dak Prescott and the Cowboys?
Mailbag: Are We Writing Off Forbath Too Soon?
news

Mailbag: Are We Writing Off Forbath Too Soon?

It seems like no one is giving Kai Forbath a chance to winner the kicker job. Why? 
Mailbag: Level Of Concern About LB Health?
news

Mailbag: Level Of Concern About LB Health?

With only a few below par backups, and not to mention a 2019 performance where we saw five winning teams run all over them, why isn't there greater attention to this group?
Mailbag: Most Important Injury Concern?
news

Mailbag: Most Important Injury Concern?

Which players have been rehabbing from injury/surgery this year, and how has the COVID-19 situation affected them?
Mailbag: McCarthy's Impact On Coverage?
news

Mailbag: McCarthy's Impact On Coverage?

With all the changes to the coaching staff, has anyone gotten a sense that this staff will be as "open" to the media as the previous regime, or will they play things closer to the vest?
Mailbag: Contender For Playing Time At TE?
news

Mailbag: Contender For Playing Time At TE?

Would it make sense for Blake Bell to get more snaps than Jarwin since he is the better blocker?
Mailbag: A Fresh Start For Chido Awuzie?
news

Mailbag: A Fresh Start For Chido Awuzie?

Seems to me that Chido is always written off by fans, even though the "for" for him is allowing a low completion percentage and an average quarterback rating. What is the downside?
Mailbag: How Well Do The Receivers Block?
news

Mailbag: How Well Do The Receivers Block?

How skilled is this wide receiver group in run blocking or was it not emphasized the past few years?
Mailbag: A 'What-If' Scenario With CeeDee?
news

Mailbag: A 'What-If' Scenario With CeeDee?

If the Cowboys would have known that CeeDee Lamb would have fallen into their lap, would they have extended Amari Cooper or rolled with Michael Gallup and Lamb for the long haul? 

Advertising