Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Need To Restructure Dak? Draft Value?

Mar 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Need-To-Restructure-Dak--Draft-Value--hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

After the Combine, I think Dallas will get good value at No. 24, do you? Do you believe Dallas really has to nail free agency more so than the draft to position themselves for a deep run? — CARL DORSEY / BUFFALO, TX

David: I don't think I've ever felt this good about the pool of talent that'll be available in a year when the Cowboys are drafting in the back half of the first round. The beauty of a draft class that isn't top-heavy means there should be an impressive amount of good players still available as we move into the 20s and 30s. Even still, let's not kid ourselves. It's rare when you hit on a draft class that features more than 1-2 big-time contributors. Even the Cowboys' best-ever draft classes, with just a few exceptions, have needed at least a year or two to truly blossom. Even if they knock the draft out of the park, they're going to need to manage a few hits in free agency if they're going to improve.

Rob: I also think a really good player should be there at No. 24. Remember, because of the pandemic, more talented prospects are draft-eligible this year because the NCAA granted players that extra year of eligibility for last season. As for free agency, yes, that's the bigger challenge in my opinion. The Cowboys will have seven total picks if they get a compensatory selection. How many of the rookies realistically will have significant roles in 2022? You hope for seven, but usually it might be three or four to start off? Meanwhile, there are over 20 unrestricted free agents on the roster. Surely some will be re-signed, but that's a lot of holes to fill with veteran players who can step in right away.

If the Cowboys release DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper, will it be necessary to restructure Dak's contract? If I understand these restructures correctly, it just pushes that money to another year's cap and you end up dealing with it then. Seems like releasing these two would provide the room needed without mortgaging the future. — JEFF PARSONS / AMARILLO, TX

David: It's important to remember that restructuring Dak's contract was always part of the plan when it was devised. That's why he has two voidable years at the end of the deal. Those extra years allow for restructures that can make his salary flexible in the short term without biting the team in the longterm. The expectation is that the salary cap will have jumped an impressive amount by the time Dak's cap number starts to inflate. We give the Cowboys a lot of grief for not thinking ahead, but this restructure was something they envisioned from the get-go, so they can do it without mortgaging the future.

Rob: As Dave said, the contract was structured for these restructures. They did the same thing with Dak's deal last year, creating about $5 million in room. Yes, releasing DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper would create over $20 million in space. Guess what, though? That would mean you've got two more unrestricted free agents on the current list of 22 to re-sign or replace. And, they've got to have space set aside for the draft class, which is typically like $10 million. So when you think about everything they need to accomplish in the next few weeks, gaining that extra $15 million in space from this expected Dak restructure will be very helpful.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Expect Changes With D-Law's Contract? 

There's so much talk about what the Cowboys do with Amari Cooper's contract, but what about DeMarcus Lawrence? 
news

Mailbag: Where Does Tight End Rank Among Needs?

With reports of Blake Jarwin having offseason hip surgery that could affect his availability for the start of next season, and with Dalton Schultz a free agent, will tight end be maybe the biggest need on the roster now? 
news

Mailbag: Will There Be Talent Left At No. 24? 

I have heard that there are only so many true first-round talents in the draft each year. How many are there in this year's draft? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest O-Line Need; Upgrade QB Room? 

You always need to look at the salary cap, but would the Cowboys look at other backup QB options? 
news

Mailbag: What Does June 1 Mean? Staying For Less?

Help me understand the reason a team can save money on a player designated as a June 1 cut versus a cut before that date? 
news

Mailbag: Need For Fullback? Let's Keep Everyone?

With the possibility of losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, do you think this would be a good option if there is a capable player to be found in the draft? 
news

Mailbag: Most Lucrative FA? Quinn & McCarthy?

Do you think the Dan Quinn/Mike McCarthy working relationship was damaged during this year's coaching carousel negotiations?
news

Mailbag: Bring Back Hitchens? Pay Cut For Zeke?

Do you think it's possible that the Jones boys approach Elliott and give him the old "pay cut now or cut outright" ultimatum? 
news

Mailbag: Why Are The Cowboys Over The Cap?

With all the talk of who the Cowboys may have to move on from given the current issue of being over the salary cap, I find myself confused.
news

Mailbag: Bohanna's Future? Zeke's Cap Hit?

Could we do a better job of getting a cap hit down by paying Zeke a signing bonus?
news

Mailbag: Trading Down In The Draft? Best DT?

In your opinion who was the best interior defensive lineman from last season?
Advertising