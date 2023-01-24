Mailbag: 'Next Man Up' Abandoned at RB?

When Tony Pollard went down with an injury, why did the coaching staff abandon the "next man up" philosophy and essentially quit using the two-running-back formation in the game plan? I know Malik Davis isn't Pollard, but you've been preaching "next man up" all season. Why not at least try? Davis has flashed some talent in his limited exposure? – Truman Townzen/Roseville, CA

Nick: I think in theory it's a good question and something to ponder. But let's not forget the importance of practice. If these guys aren't practicing these plays, especially the young guys, it's going to be hard to run them efficiently against a defense like the 49ers. It's a short week as it is, so you know Malik Davis isn't getting a ton of snaps behind Pollard or Zeke. Also, the reason Pollard is on the field with Zeke is because of his unique skill set that not every running back can match. Pollard gives them a different dimension out there, and someone like Malik Davis just doesn't step in and fill the role. I agree, that you'd like for someone to come in and establish himself when a player is injured, but it's pretty unlikely a guy like Davis steps in and comes close to matching Pollard's production. And if Davis isn't quite up to speed as a pass-blocker against the rush, it wouldn't make a lot of sense to over-expose him.