Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Next step a road win vs. quality team?

Dec 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Next-step-a-road-win-vs.-quality-team-hero

The Cowboys keep checking off boxes and silencing the doubters, especially after taking down the Eagles. Is the next step now to win a game on the road against a quality opponent? Say, for instance, the Buffalo Bills? Is there anything they'll need to do differently or improve upon to duplicate the same impressive performances they've produced at home? – Roy Walters /Grand Prairie, TX

Nick Eatman: From the looks of things, the Cowboys are probably going to have to win on the road to have the kind of playoff success everyone is hoping for. So yeah, the Cowboys need to become a good road team. Right now, they're 3-3 but they'll get some great challenges with the Bills and Dolphins here in the next 10 days. Obviously, the Cowboys don't have to turn it on until the actual playoff game but from a confidence standpoint, it wouldn't hurt to prove they can go win a game like this. More than anything, they need to show they can run the football and win some games other than airing it out. Who knows, we might get to a game in the playoffs where passing the ball is a huge hurdle and therefore, the Cowboys must rely on the run game. I'd like to see if they're up for that challenge, too.

Patrik: You hit the nail on the head here, Roy. The narrative was once that the Cowboys would only beat bad teams, but then they dropped 41 on the Seahawks. The goal posts then moved and became, "They can't dominate teams that are above .500." And now that they've obliterated the Eagles, it's become, "Well, they can't do it on the road." The latter one is the only one of the three narratives I even care to entertain, because it's valid. The first chance to check that box ended in a narrow five-point loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. The next chance will be to take the field in Buffalo and defeat the Bills. That would go a long way to checking that box (especially since the Cowboys are 3-3 on the road), but walking into Miami and doing it against the Dolphins the very next week will end all doubts that Dallas is designed to beat anyone, anywhere — with only one final Boogeyman in their way (hi, 49ers).

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Adjusting run defense without Hankins?

How will the Cowboys adjust their run defense if they are without Johnathan Hankins? Is Mazi Smith ready to fill in for him?
news

Mailbag: Has McCarthy now secured his place?

Mike McCarthy seemed to be a bit on the hot seat heading into this season. With how the Cowboys are playing and his overall record as the head coach, do you think he's now secure? Is it time to talk about extending his contract?
news

Mailbag: Is Ferguson deserving of Pro Bowl?

I only see one other NFC tight end making this sort of impact: George Kittle. I'm sure I'm leaving someone out, but regardless, is Jake Ferguson going to get votes as a Pro Bowler? 
news

Mailbag: How does Dak stack up against Hurts?

Is this big Sunday night game against the Eagles going to simply come down to who has the best quarterback? How do you think Dak Prescott stacks up against Jalen Hurts? Where does he maybe outshine the Philly quarterback? 
news

Mailbag: Did recent schedule prepare Cowboys?

If the old saying "iron sharpens iron" is true, are the Eagles perhaps more battle-tested after having faced the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers the last three weeks?
news

Mailbag: What constitutes a 'quality' win?

We've heard a lot of talk about how the Cowboys still have to beat a good team, which got me to thinking, what is your measuring stick for a "quality" win? 
news

Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?

After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers?
news

Mailbag: Aggressive offense key to success?

Is it fair to say the recent success on offense is a product of going back to what has worked in recent years? Being aggressive down the field rather than focusing on ball control that saw more rushes and short passes?
news

Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?

That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
news

Mailbag: Does Prescott's streak feel different?

We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason? 
news

Mailbag: A legit chance to land LB Shaq Leonard? 

Do we have a legitimate chance to get Shaq Leonard? This doesn't seem like the type of move we do in the middle of the season. But is it possible and if so, would this be a good fit? 
Advertising