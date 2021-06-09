Mailbag: NFL's Best WR Trio? Tight End Rotation?

I absolutely love the top three Cowboys receivers! Are they the best WR trio in the league, or is there another team with a better set? — JOHN BROWN / SANTA FE, NM

David: If you weigh the total package, I think they're the best. You could make a strong case for Tampa Bay's trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, but Brown has only played nine games since 2018 and isn't what you'd call reliable, given all his off-field issues over the years. Not only are Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb fantastic receivers, but they're shockingly drama-free for a position that is famous for having diva personalities. That combination of talent and reliability gives Dallas the edge, for me.

Jonny: They're definitely up there and might prove to be the best with a full season of Dak Prescott. But the Titans just entered that conversation by adding Julio Jones to put opposite A.J. Brown. Stefon Diggs was the best receiver in the league last season and Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, and Emmanuel Sanders are all playmakers, so the Bills have a say in the matter as well.

How often will we see Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin on the field together? With the emergence of both, have we seen the last of a true fullback in Dallas? — NATE MATTISON / GLENS FALLS, NY

David: Even with the injury to Blake Jarwin, the Cowboys ran 12 personnel (two tight ends) on 221 snaps last year – that's 21% of the time. With Schultz breaking out and Jarwin returning, I expect that number to increase. I still expect to see three receivers most of the time, but there should be plenty of opportunity to get Jarwin and Schultz onto the field together – perhaps as much as 30% or 40% of the time. Combine that with Sean McKeon's versatility as a blocker, and I think I'd be surprised to see them keep a true fullback.