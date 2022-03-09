Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Noah Brown Deal? Trading Cooper?

Mar 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Noah-Brown-Deal--Trading-Cooper-hero
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Noah Brown was our worst receiver last year. Why re-sign him? This doesn't make any sense to me. Gallup, Wilson and Turner were much better than him. — HERMANN FIALA

David:I'm not saying you have to like it or agree with it, but this is the rationale: they aren't signing Noah to catch passes. They're signing him to be a useful special teamer, as well as a big bodied guy who can come in and do dirty work as a blocker on occasion. Obviously, the results were not exactly inspiring when Brown got his chance as a receiver when Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were out last year. But that's why he'll likely be fifth on the depth chart. He's 6'2, 225 and can wear a lot of other hats for the coaching staff.

Rob:This isn't about Michael Gallup or prioritizing Noah Brown over other receivers on the roster. (The Cowboys absolutely want to re-sign Gallup.) This is about building a 90-man roster, and Brown has a skill set that the previous coaching staff under Jason Garrett valued and the current coaching staff under Mike McCarthy does now, too. He can pitch in at wide receiver and he can play every special teams unit.

If the Cowboys could get the Jets to agree, would Amari Cooper to the Jets for the 35th pick in the draft be a good move? Cooper is still young, talented and the Jets have the money to pick up his contract. Plus an early and extra pick in the second round could produce a starter. — WALTER DEBELL

David:It's a good idea in theory, but I think you might've answered your own question with that last sentence. In this day and age, teams are finding great receivers all over the Top 100. Tee Higgins, who just lit up the Super Bowl, was pick No. 33 in 2020. The Jets actually just selected Elijah Moore No. 34 overall last spring, and he had a solid rookie season. Even if the Jets could afford it, I doubt they'd want to take on such a large contract in addition to parting ways with a Top 40 pick. It's possible, but I wouldn't say it's likely.

Rob:Not to make light of your question, because I get where your head's at regarding a trade if in fact Cooper isn't in the Cowboys' plans for 2022. (By the way, we don't know that for sure just yet.) This idea sounds great on "Madden" but doesn't necessarily mean another team would be interested, especially if Cooper could possibly end up as a free agent and available to sign without having to give up a second-round draft pick.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Need To Restructure Dak? Draft Value?

If the Cowboys release DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper, will it be necessary to restructure Dak's contract?
news

Mailbag: Expect Changes With D-Law's Contract? 

There's so much talk about what the Cowboys do with Amari Cooper's contract, but what about DeMarcus Lawrence? 
news

Mailbag: Where Does Tight End Rank Among Needs?

With reports of Blake Jarwin having offseason hip surgery that could affect his availability for the start of next season, and with Dalton Schultz a free agent, will tight end be maybe the biggest need on the roster now? 
news

Mailbag: Will There Be Talent Left At No. 24? 

I have heard that there are only so many true first-round talents in the draft each year. How many are there in this year's draft? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest O-Line Need; Upgrade QB Room? 

You always need to look at the salary cap, but would the Cowboys look at other backup QB options? 
news

Mailbag: What Does June 1 Mean? Staying For Less?

Help me understand the reason a team can save money on a player designated as a June 1 cut versus a cut before that date? 
news

Mailbag: Need For Fullback? Let's Keep Everyone?

With the possibility of losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, do you think this would be a good option if there is a capable player to be found in the draft? 
news

Mailbag: Most Lucrative FA? Quinn & McCarthy?

Do you think the Dan Quinn/Mike McCarthy working relationship was damaged during this year's coaching carousel negotiations?
news

Mailbag: Bring Back Hitchens? Pay Cut For Zeke?

Do you think it's possible that the Jones boys approach Elliott and give him the old "pay cut now or cut outright" ultimatum? 
news

Mailbag: Why Are The Cowboys Over The Cap?

With all the talk of who the Cowboys may have to move on from given the current issue of being over the salary cap, I find myself confused.
news

Mailbag: Bohanna's Future? Zeke's Cap Hit?

Could we do a better job of getting a cap hit down by paying Zeke a signing bonus?
Advertising