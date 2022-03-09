Mailbag: Noah Brown Deal? Trading Cooper?

Noah Brown was our worst receiver last year. Why re-sign him? This doesn't make any sense to me. Gallup, Wilson and Turner were much better than him. — HERMANN FIALA

David:I'm not saying you have to like it or agree with it, but this is the rationale: they aren't signing Noah to catch passes. They're signing him to be a useful special teamer, as well as a big bodied guy who can come in and do dirty work as a blocker on occasion. Obviously, the results were not exactly inspiring when Brown got his chance as a receiver when Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were out last year. But that's why he'll likely be fifth on the depth chart. He's 6'2, 225 and can wear a lot of other hats for the coaching staff.

Rob:This isn't about Michael Gallup or prioritizing Noah Brown over other receivers on the roster. (The Cowboys absolutely want to re-sign Gallup.) This is about building a 90-man roster, and Brown has a skill set that the previous coaching staff under Jason Garrett valued and the current coaching staff under Mike McCarthy does now, too. He can pitch in at wide receiver and he can play every special teams unit.

If the Cowboys could get the Jets to agree, would Amari Cooper to the Jets for the 35th pick in the draft be a good move? Cooper is still young, talented and the Jets have the money to pick up his contract. Plus an early and extra pick in the second round could produce a starter. — WALTER DEBELL

David:It's a good idea in theory, but I think you might've answered your own question with that last sentence. In this day and age, teams are finding great receivers all over the Top 100. Tee Higgins, who just lit up the Super Bowl, was pick No. 33 in 2020. The Jets actually just selected Elijah Moore No. 34 overall last spring, and he had a solid rookie season. Even if the Jets could afford it, I doubt they'd want to take on such a large contract in addition to parting ways with a Top 40 pick. It's possible, but I wouldn't say it's likely.