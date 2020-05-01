Mailbag: Not Done In Free Agency Yet?

Now that the draft is over, do you think the Cowboys will add more experience through free agency?— JULIAN RAMIREZ / EL PASO, TX

Rob: Well, they didn't waste much time after the draft, agreeing to a deal with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on Tuesday. Could they make another signing for depth at, say, safety or defensive end? I guess it's possible. But they like the HaHa Clinton-Dix signing a lot, and they've told us they have corners on the team with safety position flex. They're also adding five edge rushers to the roster (drafting Bradlee Anea and agreeing to terms with four rookie free agents). I'd say they feel better about the numbers and competition at those spots right now.

David: It's possible, but I don't think I'd get my hopes up for a huge name. They need to sign some depth at positions like defensive tackle and maybe wide receiver. But those would be low cost signings. I'd be pretty surprised if they go after any big names.

For years, Jason Witten and Witten Beasley were both very effective at getting open and moving the sticks, particularly on third down. With the new receiving corps, who do you anticipate will step up to take their place?— CHARLES HARRISON / AUSTIN, TX

Rob: Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup have been the primary chain movers. Both ranked in the top 25 in first-down catches last year (54 and 50, respectively). They also had as many or more conversions on third down (16 and 14, respectively) than Randall Cobb (14) did last year. CeeDee Lamb and a more-featured Blake Jarwin definitely can help in that area, too.