Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround? — ADAM PAGE / WHEATON, IL

Nick: How much time do we have? It's everyone really. I think the obvious ones are the guys like Dorance Armstrong and DeMarcus Lawrence, although we expect that from him. But we've seen games where Osa Odighizuwa really stand out but then Bohanna and Gallimore shine in others. To me, Anthony Brown has been underrated this season and a big reason the pass defense is solid. Donovan Wilson has been amazing on the back end, too. Parsons ……… then Diggs and then everyone else.