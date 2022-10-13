Mailbag

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

Oct 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround? — ADAM PAGE / WHEATON, IL

Nick: How much time do we have? It's everyone really. I think the obvious ones are the guys like Dorance Armstrong and DeMarcus Lawrence, although we expect that from him. But we've seen games where Osa Odighizuwa really stand out but then Bohanna and Gallimore shine in others. To me, Anthony Brown has been underrated this season and a big reason the pass defense is solid. Donovan Wilson has been amazing on the back end, too. Parsons ……… then Diggs and then everyone else.

Rob: Well, Dorance Armstrong has gotten much-deserved praise this week for what he's doing on special teams as well as defense. Dante Fowler Jr. is third on the team in pressures behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, and he's only playing about one-third of the defensive snaps. Anthony Brown is following up a very good 2021 season with a better one this year, in my opinion. And we saw a glimpse of Leighton Vander Esch's range with his deep-ball coverage on Darrell Henderson last Sunday against the Rams.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How To Stop Eagles' Running Attack?

The Eagles are a better running team, probably better than the Giants and the Cowboys had issues with the Giants' running game. What do they do different to stop the Eagles?

news

Mailbag: Parsons In The Early MVP Conversation?

Is there a more viable option for MVP than Micah Parsons through these first five weeks? If so, how do you figure?

news

Mailbag: Any News On James Washington?

Is James Washington just going to be lost in the numbers this year with the play of Noah Brown and the younger guys?

news

Mailbag: Will Peters Be Better Matchup vs. Donald?

I know Connor McGovern returned last week vs Washington. But against the Rams this week, do you think the Cowboys will make an extra effort to have Jason Peters ready to help against Donald?

news

Mailbag: Why Did Run Game Stall vs. Washington?

Hard to complain when you're winning, but the running game continues to be ineffective. Any thoughts on why they cannot run? Is it bad blocking?

news

Mailbag: How To Fix Cowboys Run Defense?

While the defense has played well, our opponents have been successful running the ball against our "big nickel" personnel package. Do you see Coach Quinn making any adjustments given how much the Rams and Eagles like to run the ball?

news

Mailbag: What Happens If Tyron Smith Returns?

With Tyler Smith exceeding everyone's expectations at left tackle and Jason Peters/Connor McGovern holding down left guard, what do you do with Tyron Smith if he's able to come back later this year?

news

Mailbag: How Did The Rookie TEs Play vs. Giants?

I thought we would struggle with our tight ends in the Giants game with Dalton Schultz inactive. How did they grade? What did you think of them?

news

Mailbag: Has The Season Outlook Changed?

After seeing the first three weeks, has your opinion about our chances this season changed?

news

Mailbag: X-Factor Tonight For Cowboys vs. Giants?

More than anything else, what do the Cowboys have to do to beat the Giants on Monday? None of these division games are ever easy, especially on the road.

news

Mailbag: O-Line Possibilities With Jason Peters?

Once Jason Peters is ready to play, what do guys think will happen to the offensive line positions?

