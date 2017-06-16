Mailbag: Player To Watch In Training Camp? Brice Butler's Development?

RANDY SNYDERNEWALLA, OK

When the players finally practice full contact in training camp, who are you most interested in seeing perform and why?

Bryan: Easy...Jaylon Smith. If he can handle taking on Zack Martin down after down and tackle Ezekiel Elliott on the move then he will be ready for the season. If not then this front office will have to make different plans.

Rob:Besides Jaylon Smith? He's the one everyone wants to see. For me, the most interesting part of OTA's and minicamp was the way these young corners battled the veteran receivers. I'm looking forward to seeing how well Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and others perform when the pads come on. Anthony Brown was a standout last year, picking off Tony Romo early in camp and accepting the challenge of playing the slot for the first time in his career.

REUBEN JOHNSONNASHVILLE, TN

I really like the downfield speed option that Brice Butler could potentially give us but I just haven't seen that type of consistency needed. How has Brice looked in these OTA's and minicamp? Anyone who can challenge his roster spot? And I actually like the player.

Bryan: I believe that Butler will be one of the five that they keep. The question will be do they keep a 6th one? You're right about his top end speed. In these practices his consistency has improved so that's a plus going forward.