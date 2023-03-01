Mailbag: Position to Fill in Free Agency to Help Draft?

The way this draft is shaping up, it appears the Cowboys are in a good position to get a playmaker on offense or defense in the first round. But what position of need would you like to see the team fill in free agency in order to help make sure of that? For me, I'd like to see them sign a quality guard in free agency to keep the first two draft picks for the best playmakers available. – David Kenitz/Lake George, NY

Patrik: This is a tough one when you consider there's literally no clue just yet where the Cowboys will land on how many of their in-house free agents they'll be able to retain, and that will dictate what positions they'll need to throw more weight at in free agency and, eventually, the 2023 NFL Draft. But if I had to choose, I'd say grab another playmaker at wide receiver to help complement the ascension of CeeDee Lamb and what the team hopes will be a resurgent season for Michael Gallup, or a CB2 (several come to mind) to make sure the play opposite Trevon Diggs is rock-solid; but I also would not be upset if they doubled down on their 2022 draft and grabbed an offensive lineman in the first round. After all, games are won and lost in the trenches and there are far too many questions in that unit for me to admit I'm anything but uneasy about where things stand there now.