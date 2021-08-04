Mailbag: Progress From The New D-Linemen?

With many new draft picks this year added to the defensive line, how are they panning out? Is Quinton Bohanna doing anything noteworthy? – JOHN M / MD

Rob: Bohanna had a would-be sack on Ben DiNucci in team drills Tuesday. The Cowboys drafted him primarily as a run defender, but his quickness off the snap is impressive for a 330-pound lineman. Osa Odighizuwa has made plays as an interior pass rusher with the second unit. Chauncey Golston (Active/PUP list) has yet to practice, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn didn't sound too concerned about him getting up to speed once he returns.

David: I don't want to hype the guy up too much before he's played in a game, but Quinton Bohanna looks very impressive. He's gigantic, but he looks a lot more athletic than your average nose tackle. He's hard to move, but he also looks surprisingly good as a pass rusher. He's one of the young guys I've noticed the most so far. Osa Odighizuwa is also off to a nice start, particularly when it comes to getting into the backfield.

I've heard the arguments how sacks don't define how good a defensive lineman is. Does this pertain to cornerbacks and interceptions? – GARET TANAKA / WAILUKU, HI

Rob: A great example is Byron Jones when he was a Cowboy, right? Jones had two interceptions in five seasons, but he developed into a solid cornerback who didn't give up many big plays on his side of the field. I do think the Cowboys are hoping the young corners they've drafted can do a better job of taking the ball away, though. Trevon Diggs led the team in interceptions last year and felt like he could've had more. Second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph forced turnovers in college. That's an area the defense actually excelled at down the stretch last season, despite a tough year overall, and they want to build on it.