Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For T.Y. Hilton? 

Dec 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Realistic-Expectations-For-T.Y.-Hilton-hero

I've always thought T.Y. Hilton was one of the more underrated players in the NFL when he was in his prime. So I'm excited about the move but should I temper my expectations? What can he provide at this point in his career and at this point in the season? —Trent Parrish / Madison, WI

Patrik: I think tempering expectations is a wise move, but that isn't to say you shouldn't have some excitement about what Hilton might provide this offense. Keep in mind, though he's on the back end of his career, he's only two seasons removed from grabbing nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns for the Colts, and he's not tasked with being the primary or even the secondary receiving threat — which is key because it aids in his durability. Be it as a decoy who's approaching the 10,000-yard receiving mark or the guy who's getting the ball on any given play, it makes things that much more difficult for an opposing defense to key in on where Dak Prescott is looking to throw the ball; seeing as he can basically throw it anywhere now for a big play. As for as being underrated goes, well, he'll get all the ratings he can handle and more as a member of the Cowboys.

Nick: I can't say that I've watched him play a ton of games in my life, so that probably means you're right about him being underrated. His numbers are great but he never got a ton of attention. But what matters now is what he can do for this team and it'll come down to how quickly he picks up the offense. How I think he can help is his ability to work the middle of the field from the slot. If he can provide a Randall-Cobb-like role from a couple of years ago, that could be beneficial to this team. If Hilton still has some speed to his game, which I'm assuming he does, then that's another element the Cowboys could lean on. My guess is that he'll be more of a chains-mover at this point.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?

No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?

news

Mailbag: Using Upcoming Games to Prepare?

Do you think the Cowboys will use these next two games against lesser opponents to try new things and prepare for that final three-game gauntlet against the Eagles, Titans and Commanders?

news

Mailbag: How to Replace Anthony Brown?

I'm really concerned about our depth in the secondary after losing Anthony Brown. How will the Cowboys replace him?

news

Mailbag: Should We Be Concerned By Slow Starts?

Against teams that are one dimensional or lack quality skill players, this Cowboys team has been able to overcome its slow starts. Do you see this as a problem down the stretch or in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Fixing Trouble Over The Middle?

When Dak Prescott seems to get in trouble with turnovers, it's often high passes over the middle. What's the fix?

news

Mailbag: Evaluate Other WRs Before Signing OBJ?

It seems the Cowboys' philosophy of not overspending for players is working. Shouldn't they see what they have in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and even James Washington before overspending for OBJ?

news

Mailbag: Is 1,000 Yards Still a RB Benchmark?

Seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries this year, I was curious if you feel like the 1,000-yard mark is losing its place as a benchmark stat when evaluating and assessing who the NFL's top-tier running backs are?

news

Mailbag: Are Two Mini-Byes Better?

The Cowboys have recently followed their game on Thanksgiving with a game the following Thursday and then had a mini-bye. This year they play later in the season and will have two mini-byes. Which is better?

news

Mailbag: Time to Answer Bill Parcells' Question?

When posed with the question about how his team was looking, Bill Parcells is famously known for always responding, "Ask me after Thanksgiving." Well, here we are. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Any Special Teams Unit Playing Better?

Do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'?

news

Mailbag: Is Offense the Best Run Defense?

The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?

Advertising