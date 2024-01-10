Mailbag: Reason for Prescott/Lamb success?

What's the reason for the success Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have enjoyed this season? Did Mike McCarthy's play-calling take them to another level? Was it just a matter of Lamb growing as a player? Has Prescott become more adept at running the offense? Whatever it is has certainly worked. Are they now the best quarterback/receiver combo in the game? – Tony Marquez/Los Angeles, CA

Nick Harris: The West Coast style offense has really paid dividends for the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connection, and that's a direct attribution to Mike McCarthy and what he has brought as the play-caller in 2023. You can also look at the speed training and release work that Lamb did during the offseason as a big reason for his improvement, as it's directly affected his ability to beat his guy off the line and create separation at his breaks. I think when you look at the 2023 season in a vacuum, this is the best QB-WR duo in the league. You could make a case for Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, but I feel Prescott's efficiency takes the cake for the Cowboys' duo.