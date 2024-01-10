Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Reason for Prescott/Lamb success?

Jan 10, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Reason-for-Prescott-Lamb-success-hero

What's the reason for the success Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have enjoyed this season? Did Mike McCarthy's play-calling take them to another level? Was it just a matter of Lamb growing as a player? Has Prescott become more adept at running the offense? Whatever it is has certainly worked. Are they now the best quarterback/receiver combo in the game? – Tony Marquez/Los Angeles, CA

Nick Harris: The West Coast style offense has really paid dividends for the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connection, and that's a direct attribution to Mike McCarthy and what he has brought as the play-caller in 2023. You can also look at the speed training and release work that Lamb did during the offseason as a big reason for his improvement, as it's directly affected his ability to beat his guy off the line and create separation at his breaks. I think when you look at the 2023 season in a vacuum, this is the best QB-WR duo in the league. You could make a case for Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, but I feel Prescott's efficiency takes the cake for the Cowboys' duo.

Mickey: Sure think you could make that argument there Tony about being the best QB-WR combo in the league since one guy led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes this year and the other led the NFL with a franchise record 135 receptions. First, I think CeeDee grew as a receiver. Routes have been crisp and precise. Haven't seen any bad route interceptions or miscommunication INTs as we saw last year. They worked hard this offseason to eliminate those mistakes. A little more credit goes to Mike McCarthy, his supreme attention to play detail across the offense, and that includes the offensive assistant, too. Nothing sloppy out there. And a mostly healthy offensive line has led to consistent pass pro. So, all that.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Any unsung heroes besides Lawrence?

With another amazing season, DeMarcus Lawrence has become the definition of an unsung. But who's another unsung hero we're really not hearing about. Someone who put in the work and it's paid off for the team? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys rely on run game?

But can they depend on their running attack to get the job done?
news

Mailbag: Any Pro Bowl snubs for the Cowboys?

I'm happy for the guys that got in, but don't you think we could've had another O-linemen or maybe even Jake Ferguson? Who got snubbed?
news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys manage clock better?

At the end of the game against the Lions, we saw the Cowboys throw the ball, including one deep, when it seemed like they needed to eat up some clock. And this isn't the first game this has happened. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Why the trouble running inside?

Why do we have so much trouble running inside when we have Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, two of the league's best guards, blocking on the inside? – Fred London/Morristown, TN
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys match physicalness?

We've seen the Cowboys struggle against really physical teams (49ers, Bills) and now here come the Lions. How can they match that kind of physical intensity, especially in the playoffs? Is it a mindset, a case of want-to? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys win without turnovers?

The Cowboys are now 0-4 when the defense doesn't create a turnover, and they had only one in their other loss? Is that surprising? 
news

Mailbag: Why no calls for holding Parsons?

Seriously, did Micah Parsons make someone mad? With his streak of not drawing a flag against opposing offenses nearing 40 quarters, is there anything the Cowboys can do from a league standpoint?
news

Mailbag: Why did they go away from Lamb?

Why did the Cowboys go away from CeeDee Lamb in the second and third quarters after getting off to such a fast start against the Dolphins?
news

Mailbag: Is grass a disadvantage for Cowboys?

Is it just because these are simply road games, or is there a real disadvantage to playing on grass occasionally when their opponent does it regularly
news

Mailbag: Matching level of physical play?

For several seasons now, we've seen teams simply be more physical than the Cowboys (namely the 49ers and most recently the Bills). Is it personnel? Style of play? Lack of effort? How can the Cowboys match that level of aggressiveness? 
Advertising