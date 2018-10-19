Mailbag: Reason For Slow Start? Woods' Role?

Being the number of new faces there are on offense, could last week's offensive efficiency be a result of the team just now gelling? Could one argue the lack of reps for the offense as a whole may be responsible for the slow start? - ROB RIGGIERI / RUTLAND, MA

Bryan: That's reasonable, but this unit has had plenty of practices in the offseason, training camp and now six games. I think it's more about who they have played defensively. Road games at Carolina, Seattle and Houston have not helped them, where as they caught a break having Jacksonville at home. This game against Washington will not be easy either, but offensively Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have had some success there.

Rob: There might be something to that. There are also several young players (Connor Williams, Michael Gallup) playing a lot of snaps. It takes time. I do think you have to treat each game as a separate entity. Jacksonville played the offense a certain way the offense took advantage of man coverage. But the blocking was much better and Prescott made some key throws. Progress for sure.

---

After watching the tape on these games, have you seen improvements from Xavier Woods now that he is getting time to grow in his single high safety role? - LANDON CABELL

Bryan: I was never worried about Xavier Woods the cover guy. It was Xavier Woods the tackler that had me nervous. I wasn't sure how physical he wanted to be, but that changed for me these last two weeks. Woods has been more willing to deliver a blow and show that physical side. His hit on Keke Coutee in Houston was one of the best safety plays I've seen here in a while. I don't know what he could have done differently, but it was a good sign in my book.