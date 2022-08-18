Mailbag: Roster Predictions For Defensive Backs 

It seems to me that one of the less talked about roster-building issues this team is about to face might be at defensive back. Sure, there are locks, but what about CJ Goodwin, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Daron Bland at cornerback and Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle, and Markquese Bell at safety? What are your predictions? – VINCE VARANO / MORRISVILLE, NC
Kyle: I agree with your assessment. Just as the conversation has centered around the tough decisions looming on the defensive line, there will be just as many in the secondary. At the moment I'd think six cornerbacks and five safeties have a shot to make the roster. Starting at cornerback, Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jourdan Lewis are all locks. Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, and DaRon Bland will be the younger players on the roster with a good shot. The only wrench into that would be C.J. Goodwin as a special teams ace. I don't think they'd make a decision to remove Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu or Markquese Bell at safety. Making the decision at cornerback being the deciding factor on how the secondary would take shape and anything could happen from there.
Nick: One thing I've learned a long time ago, this stuff has a sense of working itself out. We think it's crowded now, but give it a week or so and it will become clear. As for predictions, I see Goodwin, Wright and Bland all making the team. We'll see about Kelvin Joseph but at this point, I don't think it's a lock, even though he's a second-round pick. At safety, I would say Bell will make the team, and then maybe either/or on Mukuamu and Coyle. Keeping 10 DBs will be a challenge, but if they did, it would be Diggs, Brown, Lewis, Hooker, Kearse, Wilson, Wright, Bland and Bell and then maybe Mukuamu/Coyle at No. 10. I left out Goodwin because he's more of a special teams player, but maybe they keep just nine and use him in an emergency. Again, it will work out.