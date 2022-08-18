Mailbag: Roster Predictions For Defensive Backs 

It seems to me that one of the less talked about roster-building issues this team is about to face might be at defensive back. Sure, there are locks, but what about CJ Goodwin, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Daron Bland at cornerback and Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle, and Markquese Bell at safety? What are your predictions? – VINCE VARANO / MORRISVILLE, NC

Kyle: I agree with your assessment. Just as the conversation has centered around the tough decisions looming on the defensive line, there will be just as many in the secondary. At the moment I'd think six cornerbacks and five safeties have a shot to make the roster. Starting at cornerback, Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jourdan Lewis are all locks. Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, and DaRon Bland will be the younger players on the roster with a good shot. The only wrench into that would be C.J. Goodwin as a special teams ace. I don't think they'd make a decision to remove Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu or Markquese Bell at safety. Making the decision at cornerback being the deciding factor on how the secondary would take shape and anything could happen from there.