Mailbag: Scheming Against Exotic Blitzing Teams?

Nick Eatman: I feel like the answer to every question is always "run the ball better." If the Cowboys can figure out a way to be the aggressor and run the football more efficiently, it will do a couple of things. For one, it keeps them out of a lot passing situations that will limit the opposing blitzes. It'll also make teams more susceptible to giving up big runs. If you blitz, get gashed and create an opening running lane, it'll be a huge run for a guy like Pollard, and even Zeke. In that loss to Denver, the Cowboys had just two runs over 10+ yards, and it was an 11-yard run and a 10-yard run. Before that game, they were averaging nearly five 10+ runs per game. So it has to start with a running attack that will make them more balanced, and also limit the blitzing.