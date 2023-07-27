Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?

The Cowboys are very deep in pass rushers and they also have a fantastic secondary. Does this combination call for less blitz packages because you can trust your secondary? Or do you blitz even more because it's a strength? Great problem for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to have, but I'm conflicted on which approach makes more sense. – Rob Riggieri/Rutland, MA

Nick Eatman: I've always thought that teams mainly blitz ... because they have to. Obviously, there are going to be times for any defense where a blitz is needed. But this is a tough question to answer in late July. We have to see how things play out, especially off the edge. If you get in a game where Parsons simply can't be blocked on one side and the combination of D-Law, Dorance, Fowler and Sam Williams are also getting home quite a bit. Then a blitz really isn't necessary that often. The best teams are the ones that really don't have to blitz. But at the end of the day, you better find a way to get pressure one way or another. So to my point, answering this right now seems a bit early. The hope is that you won't have to.