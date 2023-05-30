Mailbag: Should Cowboys Consider Hopkins? 

Nick Eatman: First of all, I've been a big fan of Hopkins throughout his career, especially if you play fantasy football and he's been on your team. Ok, so maybe not the last couple of seasons because he's been hurt, but when he's healthy, he produces at a high level and it doesn't really matter who's throwing him the ball. That to me, is a sign of a great receiver, when he produces despite changes at quarterback. It shows me he's more than just a system-player who thrives in the offense he's used to. Now, all that said, I don't think this is a good move for the Cowboys. I guess, that's just me assuming that the money is going to be lucrative. I am a little curious as to why no team in the league wanted to at least try to trade for him and then re-work his deal. That shows me that teams have at least inquired about him and know that signing him to a lesser-contract won't be that easy. So money is a big factor right now and considering the Cowboys have about four big contracts to sign in the next few months, I would think they can spend their money in better places. And then you factor in the overall need. Had they not traded for Brandin Cooks, this would be more appealing. But as it stands, they've got an All-Pro in CeeDee Lamb, plus Gallup and Cooks. I need to do the research on this one, but I'd like too see how many teams in the league right now have three receivers who have posted 1,000-yard seasons. The Cowboys have three and that alone, should be good enough to move this offense in the right direction. As tempting as it sounds, I'd pass on that one.