Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Use Same Plan For Dak?

Sep 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Should-Cowboys-Use-Same-Plan-For-Dak-hero
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

It seems to me this team is built to play conservatively on offense while taking occasional deep shots to keep defenses honest, then relying on the defense to play well and hope to win the time of possession battle. With that being said, do you think the Cowboys will stay with that game plan when Dak Prescott returns, assuming it continues to work with Cooper Rush at the helm? – MATT MARTIN

Nick: They need to do that if they want to win. Even with Michael Gallup coming back, this offense isn't built to sling the ball around the yard, regardless if Dak has a healthy two thumbs or not. This is a defensive-minded football team right now with their best players on that side of the ball. And there's nothing wrong with that approach. Many teams are built this way and those teams are successful. Right now, the defense has held the Bucs and Bengals to a total of 36 points. That's good enough to win football games and I believe the offense will stay somewhat balanced and not take too many risks. With this defense they don't have to.

Patrik: I believe they stick with it because it was the plan going into Week 1 as much as it was going into Week 2 – the difference being their commitment to seeing the plan through. Had they done so against the Bucs, they're likely 2-0 at this point, so don't expect anything to change just yet; and especially with the WR group still feeling its way through the early part of the season. Michael Gallup returning soon will help them stretch the field successfully, and probably attempt it a bit more often, but the plan has to remain using Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the stabilizing force to set up the passing attack – keeping pressure off of Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott (who might need a moment to get to prime form).

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Could Turpin Boost The Passing Game?

I know this is an afterthought, but would it not have been wise to try to send KaVontae Turpin down the field to stretch the defense and open more opportunities for the other receivers?

news

Mailbag: Time To See Jalen Tolbert's Debut?

Could this be a week that Jalen Tolbert is active and part of the receiver rotation to help the offense get going? How did you guys think he played in the preseason and why do you think he was inactive against Tampa?

news

Mailbag: Did Lack Of Preseason Snaps Hurt Offense?

Do you think there is any relation to the poor offensive performance, especially in the passing game, and the fact that the top starters never played a down during the preseason?

news

Mailbag: Why Not Stick With The Running Game?

Why, with such a compromised receiving corps, did we not run the ball? I figured we would lean on our defense and let Zeke and Tony Pollard carry the load.

news

Mailbag: Biggest X-Factor vs. Tampa Bay?

What do guys think is the biggest key or matchup if the Cowboys are to beat Tampa this time around?

news

Mailbag: Will Dallas Win The Field-Position Game?

The defense will be relied on early in the season, and that means field position is important. How do you see the coverage teams and what are the strong and weak areas on special teams?

news

Mailbag: Understanding The Practice Squad Rules?

I've been wondering what, if any, is the benefit of signing a player to the practice squad first before putting them on the active roster, like Jason Peters and Cooper Rush for example?

news

Mailbag: Time For McGovern At Fullback Again?

Do you use Connor McGovern as the fullback and extra protection for Dak's blind side, which I think he is better suited for. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: What's The Ceiling For The Defense?

Regarding the defense, it seems like safety, defensive tackle and linebacker each are as strong as we could ask for. I like the upside of the defensive end position too, very deep. How good do you think this defense can be?

news

Mailbag: Trysten Hill Ready To Meet Expectations?

Last year, Trysten Hill returned from an ACL injury and flashed some. I've always thought if Hill could stay healthy he'd cause offenses problems. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up numbers this season. Is this the year he meets second-round expectations?

news

Mailbag: Bold Cowboys Predictions For '22 Season?

Do you have any bold predictions for either the team or player?

Advertising