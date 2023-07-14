Mailbag: Should Dak Prescott run the ball more? 

Dak Prescott needs to run the ball more! Not necessarily tuck and run. As a franchise quarterback, you have to pick and choose. And I think he can. He's definitely trustworthy enough since his injury. I'm more lobbying for the read-option and red-zone threat that we saw from the Dak of old. A mobile-threat Dak was very efficient. Balance is going to be so important. – Nathan Mattison/Glen Falls, NY

Nick Eatman: He's just got to be a baller - plain and simple. The reason he carried Mississippi State on his back is because he literally carried the ball more. He was a runner and a thrower and just a winner. Obviously, the SEC is not the NFL, but it's not that far off. To me, when Dak is at his best, it's when he's just being a football player - using his natural instincts. But I do believe in stats as well. He's run the ball more than five times in a game 21 times in his career. In those games, the Cowboys are 16-5. I think that's probably not by accident. When he's running, the chains are moving and the Cowboys are scoring more and more. Sure, you have to be careful with injuries but at this point, he's got to do whatever it takes to be the most successful and I think that means taking off and running when it's there.