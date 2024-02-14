Mailbag: Should DC job have stayed in-house?

I must admit that while Aden Durde was listed as a candidate for the Cowboys' defensive coordinator job, I didn't really think he was a legitimate option. But now that the Seahawks have hired him as their DC, it makes me wonder did I, and more importantly did the Cowboys, miss out on something here? Would going with an in-house choice been better to keep some continuity with the defense? Especially with Mike McCarthy being in the last year of his contract? – Chuck Murphy/Denton, TX

Nick Eatman:Aden Durde was a legitimate contender to Mike Zimmer to land the defensive coordinator job. He knocked his interview out of the park, and he did the same thing in Seattle to land that job. But with what the Cowboys are looking for in 2024 and potentially beyond, having a defensive coordinator that can control the entirety of the defense and bring in a proven product is just more rational than welcoming in a first-year coordinator who would be starting mostly from scratch. Not to say that I don't think Durde would have been capable, but having the peace of mind of giving Zimmer control of that side of the ball probably just plays better at the end of the day.